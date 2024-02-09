Ryan Garcia Aims for Conor McGregor-Level Feat Wants to Surpass Cristiano Ronaldo as Highest Earner

Ryan Garcia is one of the biggest and most marketable names in the sport of boxing. Garcia made his professional debut as an 18-year-old and has since grown leaps and bounds in terms of his fame and star power. The 25-year-old took on arguably his biggest challenges in 2023. While the results did not go his way in the ring, outside the ring, Garcia reaped the benefits. Garcia took to Instagram to share a big achievement in his career.

Sportico released a list of the highest-paid athletes in the world for 2023. Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo topped the list earning a whopping $275 million in 2023. Canelo Alvarez was the highest ranked combat star who came in at number 17. In 2023, Alvarez earned a whopping $66 million of which $6 million came from endorsements. Garcia entered the list at number 58. He took to Instagram to share the good news with his fans. He said,

“Currently ranked 58 in all of sports of earners. I have some ways to go to get to number One @cristiano haha but we are on the road. MAY THE PRAISE AND GLORY BE TO GOD.”

In the last decade, the top spot on this list has been occupied by either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi more often than not. ‘Money’ Mayweather has also topped the list on more than one occasion. The most recent combat sports athlete to top the list was Conor McGregor who topped the list in 2021.

Garcia aims to follow the footsteps of McGregor and Mayweather in securing the top spot. However, he still has a jaw dropping $234 million to make before he can even match Cristiano Ronaldo.

A closer look at Ryan Garcia and his earnings in 2023

Ryan Garcia was one of six boxers to feature on the highest-paid athletes list. The 25-year-old was fourth on the list behind Alvarez, Joshua, Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis. Garcia took on Davis in 2023 which was a massive success in terms of PPV. The fight contributed for the majority of his income in 2023.

In addition to his boxing purses, Garcia is extremely marketable outside the ring as well. He earned an impressive amount from sponsorships in 2023. It will be hard for Garcia to top his 2023 earnings this year if he does not have a major fight booked. Regardless, Garcia remains one of the biggest and most exciting names in the sport of boxing.