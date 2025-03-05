‘So Much Forehead, Not a Bit of Brain’: KSI Gets Brutally Roasted for Claiming He Hits Harder Than UFC Star Alex Pereira

Pop quiz: Who has the most puhcing power? A- UFC Light Heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira. B- WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring Light Heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Or C- YouTuber-turned-musician-turned-boxer- KSI? Guess who KSI believes wins this ‘debate’?

JJ Olatunji, better known has KSI, has made some outlandish claims during his press conference against Dillon Danis, but this one just takes the cake… and apparently eats it too, because you know, that must help with the punching power!

The Brit is set to fight Danis on March 29 at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, in a rehash of their previously scheduled fight after the mixed martial artist had to pull out citing an injury.

Naturally, KSI wants to win, so he’s happy selling his own hype, trying to put the fear of god in Danis.

But the Brazilian UFC champion is known as one of the hardest hitters in combat sports history, even surpassing Francis Ngannou in a punching test at the UFC Performance Institute.

So, when KS I responded to a question by saying, ” hit harder than most fighters. I don’t know if I hit harder than Alex Pereira. I don’t know how hard he hits.”;. it was so shocking that for a moment, Danis looked like the saner person in the room.

Dillon Danis just asked KSI if he hits harder than Alex Pereira KSI: “I hit harder than most fighters. I don’t know if I hit harder than Alex Pereira. I don’t know how hard he hits.” DD: “You’re retarded, bro.” @DAZNBoxing h/t @mma_orbit pic.twitter.com/EUyRPY6tSx — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) March 4, 2025

Fans wasted no time in absolutely roasting KSI for what they saw as pure delusion, saying “THIS GUY LOST TO TOMMY FURY.” For reference, despite speaking so highly of his KO power, ‘The Nightmare’ couldn’t even so much as hurt Fury in their fight and ended up losing.

Another fan poked fun at KSI’s infamously receding hairline and joked, “So much forehead, not a bit of brain.”.

Similarly, another user quipped, “Bro, his forehead so big he’s dreaming he hits harder than Pereira.” The idea that KSI’s oversized cranium is making him think so highly of himself made fans laugh even harder.

bro his forehead so big he’s dreaming he hits harder then pereira — Nathan (@Nathanglenn97) March 4, 2025

Some fans simply couldn’t believe the level of confidence KSI displayed. One person called it “the cringiest sh*t I’ve seen,” referencing how absurd it was for KSI to act like he wouldn’t be scared of Pereira. Considering Pereira’s track record of knocking out elite strikers, imagining KSI standing toe-to-toe with him is, at best, wishful thinking.

KSI acting like he wouldn’t be scared of Alex pereira has gotta be the cringiest shit I’ve seen. He really keeps getting worse and worse. And I barely see clips of this cunt. — Mr.Rogers (@MrRogers1169) March 4, 2025

One of the most baffling aspects of KSI’s argument was his comparison of Logan Paul to Pereira in terms of punching power. “What a f*cking clown LOOOOOL. How is he comparing Logan Paul to Alex Pereira?” one fan questioned, laughing at the absurdity.

The claims didn’t end there though, as KSI defended his unique boxing style against the trolls.

For a while now, fans have trolled the Brit for having a ‘Karate’ boxing style because of how he swings his arms wildly. However, it would seem ‘The Nightmare‘ has made some changes to his fighting style, but the way he did it had fans in stitches again.

First Pereira, now Bivol, KSI’s claims get wilder

From the Brit slapping Danis with a pancake, to him claiming he hits harder than Pereira, this was a brilliant presser! Almost too beautiful to not have been a dream. However, at one point, it was almost as if the pair were secretly competing to see who could make the more outlandish claim.

Another such claim came when a reporter asked ‘The Nightmare’ about his ‘Karate’ style of boxing and wondered whether he would stick to that or switch it up.

To everyone’s surprise, the Brit actually claimed that he has been working on something new, a different fighting style that he can’t wait to show the fans. However, when he took Bivol’s name to describe his fighting style, even Dillon Danis broke out laughing,

“I’ve switched it up a little bit, I’ve created more of a hybrid….I guess similar to how Bivol fights, that’s kind of like the look that I kinda want. And I’m excited to showcase the skills I’ve been working on.”

‼️ KSI wants to have a similar boxing style to how Dmitry Bivol looks [Via – @MisfitsBoxing’s YT] pic.twitter.com/2p1wAASBM1 — IFN (@IfnBoxing) March 4, 2025

To compare his fighting style to one of the most technically sound boxers in the world at the moment is questionable in itself. A Twotter user perfectly captured everyone’s thoughts by saying, “Bivol doesn’t flap his arms like a penguin trying to fly lmao.”.

To be honest, that is a fairly accurate reference to what KSI’s arms look like while punching.

Now, it could be delusion, or perhaps KSI knows what he’s doing by making these ridiculous remarks. It puts more eyes on the product, sells the fight, and makes them more money. So, hey, if it works, it works.