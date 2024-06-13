Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings Expected for ‘Tank’ and ‘The Ghost’ This Weekend

After putting Ryan Garcia to the canvas in a non-title fight in 2023, WBA lightweight champion, Gervonta Davis is returning to the squared circle to defend his crown against the undefeated, Frank Martin. Set on June 15, Saturday, the southpaw eyes a decisive win over the undefeated champ, Davis in a fight that is expected to earn ‘Tank’ a staggering $10 mil!

With $2 million already guaranteed for the champ as per his contract, the 70% cut from the PPV sale that has crossed 800 thousand bumps his purse to a whopping $10 million. As for the challenger, the 12-round fight as per reports by Sporty salaries is set to make him a millionaire. According to the aforementioned source, Martin is expected to make a total of $1.5 million in revenue courtesy of his $500,000 base salary and the 30% cut of the PPV sales.

Stylistically, the matchup should be a thriller as ‘Tank‘ is set to face a fellow southpaw, contrary to his usual opponents. In essence, the duo will be in a close-quarter deadlock, scoping in to find the range and find each other’s chin to have that W. Above all, despite the purple patch, Martin is yet to capture a world title and he better not miss this train because Davis might as well throw him under one if he needs to.

With the two undefeated boxers set to go toe to toe, pugilists and fellow boxers have dropped in their predictions. This includes ex-champ, Teofimo Lopez who made a bold prediction.

Teofimo Lopez drops a massive Gervonta Davis prediction

The world is about to witness a stellar southpaw anger on Saturday, June 15 when ‘Tank’ goes out to defend his belt against ‘The Ghost’ Frank Martin. Both fighters will walk into the ring undefeated and one will walk out with their record intact and according to former LW champ, Teofimo Lopez, it will be Davis.

Though Martin and Davis did some sparring together with Martin supposedly hurting Davis, Lopez feels like the WBA champ is an exceptional counterpuncher with a ballistic missile of a left hand. Lopez, speaking in an exclusive to Morning Combat, said that he is placing his bets on Davis to wipe off that 0 from Martin’s record, stopping him in under six rounds.