“No Way”: Tristan Tate Firmly Defends WWE’s Vince McMahon Against Recent Allegations

There is rarely anyone who has seen controversy in the numbers that Vince McMahon has experienced in his lifetime, from hush money to steroid trials. Now, another controversy has knocked on the door of the WWE boss, accused of ‘S** trafficking’ by former WWE employee Janel Grant, the same person involved in WWE’s 2022 internal investigation on hush money payments. After the controversy resurfaces, Tristan Tate, the controversial half of the Tate brothers, questions the legitimacy and defends McMahon on X.

Andrew and Tristan Tate faced major accusations, including human trafficking, last year and spent significant time in prison. Subsequently, the court released them due to a lack of evidence, but ordered them not to leave the country.

Like many on the internet at that time who proclaimed their innocence while the Tate brothers were in jail, now that McMahon faces accusations, Tristan has decided to stand and defend the WWE boss. Talking about the recent controversy, he stated,

“His motive? Money? Look I don’t know @VinceMcMahon but I will state right NOW that I simply don’t believe these allegations. Transformed sports entertainment and made billions legitimately. But risked it all to sell some girls pu**y for pocket money? Absolutely no way.”

According to Tate, given McMahon has transformed the pro wrestling industry and turned it into a billion-dollar business, it makes no sense to him that McMahon would risk everything and get involved in the things he has been accused of. While Tate has defended the WWE boss, McMahon has also denied all the allegations.

Vince McMahon Denied All The Allegations

The WWE Universe was eyeing on McMahon’s comments after Janel Grant’s lawsuit accused him of abuse and exploitation, alleging he trafficked her to other men in the company. Subsequently, McMahon’s spokesperson reached out to Wrestling Inc. to share thoughts on the matter, stating:

“This lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and a vindictive distortion of the truth. He will vigorously defend himself.“

The spokesperson dismissed the lawsuit as filled with lies and fabricated instances. They asserted McMahon’s strong intent to vigorously defend himself.

Now it will be interesting to see how the case will move forward and whether McMahon will continue in his position after these allegations.