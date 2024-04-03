“NOT TRUE”: Mike Tyson Debunks ‘Exhibition’ Label, Explains Authenticity of Fight Against Jake Paul

Mike Tyson has shut down all rumors surrounding his fight against Jake Paul. ‘The Problem Child’ will fight Tyson on June 20, and Netflix will livestream the event in a historic first for the platform. In the last few weeks following the announcement of the fight, rumors around the grapevine suggested both fighters would be wearing headgear inside the ring. However, ‘Iron’ Mike recently debunked these speculations.

Mike Tyson’s training videos have been going viral on social media ahead of the fight. Despite being 57 years old, it is evident that he still possesses a lot of speed and power. Likewise, the former boxing world champion recently appeared on Fox News to talk about the fight and debunk all the rumors surrounding it:

“No, not true at all. Listen, this is called an exhibition, but if you look up exhibition you will not see any of the laws that we are fighting under. This is a fight.”

Mike Tyson is looking to teach Jake Paul a lesson. However, this fight is somewhat of a lose-lose situation for Paul since he is fighting a 57-year-old.

If Paul wins the fight, people will say he won only because Tyson was much older. On the other hand, if he loses, then the 27-year-old will become a laughing stock in the boxing community for years. A loss might even dash his hopes of becoming a boxing world champion to the ground.

While in conversation with Sean Hannity, the legendary boxer spoke about why he decided to return to the ring at 57.

Mike Tyson reveals what made him return to the ring against Jake Paul

Mike Tyson last fought in November 2020 during the COVID pandemic. He took on Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Since then, ‘Kid Dynamite’ hasn’t seen any professional action inside the ring. However, in the same interview for Fox News, Mike spoke about why he decided to return to the sport:

“Whatever I’m afraid to do, I do it. And that’s how it is….Anything I’m afraid of, I confront it. And that’s my personality. Like right now, I’m scared to death, but as the fight gets closer, the less nervous I become.”

Mike Tyson will look to make an example of Jake Paul, who has aspirations to become a world champion in boxing. The YouTuber transitioned to boxing just a few years ago.

Although Jake has improved considerably since his boxing debut, Tyson will be eager to show him that there are levels to this game and it is not that easy to become the best in the world.