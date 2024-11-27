mobile app bar

Comedian Andrew Schulz Says Mike Tyson’s Unpredictability Is What Keeps Fans Hooked

Allan Binoy
Published

Mike Tyson, Andrew Schulz

Mike Tyson (L), Andrew Schulz (R)
Credits: Imagn

Andrew Schulz and Charlamagne tha God gave Mike Tyson his flowers for his boxing event against Jake Paul. Despite all the backlash for the lackluster nature of the fight and their age difference, the fight broke viewership and gate records. Both fighters made millions, and no one was hurt after the fight, a win-win situation for both parties. But what’s the reason that even at the age of 58, ‘Iron’ can draw such massive crowds to see him fight a YouTuber turned boxer?

Schulz, who has been watching ‘Iron’ fight since he was a kid, believes it because the boxer is unpredictable.

“Because you never know what he’s gonna say next. You can’t predict him and when you can’t predict somebody, you gotta watch him.”

Even during the lead-up to the match, as Paul got more animated and mocked him, Tyson got quiet and got that cold murderous look. He even slapped Paul the day before the fight and told him the time for talking was over. Paul, of course, then claimed that Tyson had to die in the most Disney villain way possible.

Did it sell the fight? Well, given that almost everyone who logged in wanted to see Tyson pull off a miracle…

Paul vs. Tyson Purse and records

With 108 million live global viewers, the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight officially became the most streamed global sporting event ever. The fight was broadcast across the world, to Netflix’s 200 million plus subscribers, free of cost.

More importantly, the boxing match broke Canelo Alvarez’s all-time gate record of $9 million. Actually, that’s not a fair statement or a comparison. Because Paul and Tyson doubled it with $17.8 million.

Of course, a majority of people who watched the event on Netflix could barely watch it due to its buffering issues, something Netflix hopefully fixes as it dives deeper into LIVE sports and sports entertainment.

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a MMA journalist at The SportsRush. Taken to the sport in 2015, thanks to a certain Conor McGregor, Allan has himself dabbled in the martial arts. And having graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, with a degree in English Literature, he has learnt to use his love for language to have a voice in the MMA community. Allan has been writing about the gladiatorial stories for more than three years now and has pursued excellence at a number of reputable media organizations, covering every UFC PPV in the last couple of years. In addition to this, the southpaw is also a semi-professional soccer player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

