Comedian Andrew Schulz Says Mike Tyson’s Unpredictability Is What Keeps Fans Hooked

Andrew Schulz and Charlamagne tha God gave Mike Tyson his flowers for his boxing event against Jake Paul. Despite all the backlash for the lackluster nature of the fight and their age difference, the fight broke viewership and gate records. Both fighters made millions, and no one was hurt after the fight, a win-win situation for both parties. But what’s the reason that even at the age of 58, ‘Iron’ can draw such massive crowds to see him fight a YouTuber turned boxer?

Schulz, who has been watching ‘Iron’ fight since he was a kid, believes it because the boxer is unpredictable.

“Because you never know what he’s gonna say next. You can’t predict him and when you can’t predict somebody, you gotta watch him.”

Even during the lead-up to the match, as Paul got more animated and mocked him, Tyson got quiet and got that cold murderous look. He even slapped Paul the day before the fight and told him the time for talking was over. Paul, of course, then claimed that Tyson had to die in the most Disney villain way possible.

Did it sell the fight? Well, given that almost everyone who logged in wanted to see Tyson pull off a miracle…

Paul vs. Tyson Purse and records

With 108 million live global viewers, the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight officially became the most streamed global sporting event ever. The fight was broadcast across the world, to Netflix’s 200 million plus subscribers, free of cost.

More importantly, the boxing match broke Canelo Alvarez’s all-time gate record of $9 million. Actually, that’s not a fair statement or a comparison. Because Paul and Tyson doubled it with $17.8 million.

‼️ Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson has generated a gate (money from ticket sales) of over $17.8million from an expected 70,000+ crowd, Paul’s MVP have announced. This is almost double the $9million Texas gate record previously set by Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders. — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) November 15, 2024

Of course, a majority of people who watched the event on Netflix could barely watch it due to its buffering issues, something Netflix hopefully fixes as it dives deeper into LIVE sports and sports entertainment.