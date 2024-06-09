Ryan Garcia Arrested: Boxing Star Detained for Alleged Felony Vandalism in Los Angeles

Boxing sensation Ryan Garcia has been unable to catch a break since his win over Devin Haney. He has been in the news for all the wrong reasons and a few hours ago, ‘KingRy’ was arrested by the authorities for vandalism at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Beverly Hills.

Garcia had been staying at the property for a few days and this was not the first time the authorities were called. A member of Ryan’s family expressed concern that he could require assistance, so police were called to the Waldorf on Wednesday to conduct a welfare check. However, upon arriving at the scene the police felt that he was doing alright and therefore left the premises.

Fast forward to a few days later, law enforcement was called once again as Garcia was accused of damaging property at the hotel, including his room and the hallway. In a video that has gone viral online, Garcia is escorted out of the premises surrounded by security. The tattoos are a dead giveaway.

Ryan Garcia has been arrested for felony vandalism after he allegedly damaged property at a hotel in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/g7y65NOhud — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) June 9, 2024



In California, any act of vandalism that results in $400 or more of damage can be charged as a felony and is punishable by imprisonment in a county jail not exceeding one year, or by a fine of not more than $10,000.

Mid you, these reports come a few hours after Garcia claims he has not been paid the full amount owed to him for the Haney fight.

Ryan Garcia accuses Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy of withholding payments

A few hours back, Ryan Garcia took to Twitter along with his foe Devin Haney, and called out Golden Boy Promotions. Garcia stated that it was ‘messed up’ that he had not gotten the money for the fight yet. Shortly after the tweets put out by Garcia, Oscar De La Hoya took to Instagram to defend himself and his company.

Oscar De La Hoya firing back at Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney after they both tweeted that they haven’t been paid for their fight: “Perhaps Ryan and Devin should pay more attention to their contracts than their social media feeds.” pic.twitter.com/m9VePXEf8a — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) June 8, 2024



De La Hoya stated that according to their contract, both Haney and Garcia got paid what they were owed. However, as with PPV events revenue comes in over time and when it does, additional payments would be made to Garcia and Haney. He also urged both fighters to pay more attention to their contracts rather than their social media feeds.