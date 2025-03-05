Turki Alalshikh Teases ‘Many Surprises’ with Mr. Beast, Brands Him ‘Undisputed Champion of YouTube’

Just weeks after suggesting Mr. Beast box Jake Paul for the Disney vs YouTube championship belt, Turki Alalshikh seems to have warmed up to the YouTuber. Alalshikh has been rather busy this year, with Saudi Arabia being home to a host of super fights. However, to the surprise of many, he looks to be inching towards a collaboration with the consensus king of YouTube.

While Alalshikh has been revolutionizing the sport of boxing, Mr. Beast has been revolutionizing content, especially on YouTube. In fact, his series, Beast Games, even outgrew the platform and is now being televised on Amazon Prime Video.

So, this collaboration could be exciting for fans of both Mr. Beast and boxing. As his followers know, Jimmy Donaldson doesn’t do things unless they are on a grand scale, and the word ‘grand’ is a great way to describe pretty much everything Saudi Arabia does.

So, whether it’s Mr. Beast risking his own life and limb against Jake or paying Squid Games with others, this will be something to remember.

Also, it seems like this isn’t a one-off thing either. Posting a picture of himself with the YouTuber, Alalshikh made clear that there were quite a few surprises for this year. “This is the real influencer…what fight I will do you think?…Mr. Beast is the undisputed champion of YouTube.”, he said.

Many surprises with Mr . Beast this year…this is the real influencer…what fight I will do you think?…Mr. Beast is the undisputed champion of YouTube pic.twitter.com/5YoDPREKww — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) March 4, 2025

Coming from the man who has turned Saudi Arabia into the go-to destination for high-profile fights, this cryptic message has fans speculating about what’s next.

Mr. Beast, known for his over-the-top challenges and philanthropic giveaways, has never been one to shy away from big ideas. Could we see a crossover event where YouTubers take on professional fighters?

A high-stakes challenge with a massive prize at the end? With Alalshikh and Mr. Beast working together, the possibilities are endless.

However, hopefully, Jimmy doesn’t insist on bringing Jake on board. Because at this point, it is pretty evident that the boxing promoter has it out for the younger Paul brother.

Whether it is because the American refuses to come to Saudi Arabia to fight or because Alalshikh simply doesn’t like him, we’ll never know. If it’s the first part, that seems a bit childish; if it’s the second part, we get it. Jake has had a history of rubbing people the wrong way.

For instance, after Alalshikh took away the Canelo Alvarez fight from under him, Jake resorted to making downright stereotypical and disrespectful reels about the Mexican boxer.

Interestingly, Alalshikh didn’t really bother with ‘The Problem Child’ until he recently made his World Champion desires known. That just looked like it irked him on a personal level.

Because no matter how busy the man is, there is one thing that he always takes time out to do, and that is taking shots at Jake. Just recently, he poked fun at the American while filming a video with his arch-rival KSI.

Alalshikh and KSI troll Jake’s choice of opponents

KSI and Jake share an interesting dynamic. The British YouTuber is best buddies with Jake’s brother Logan, and the two even own the Prime Hydration brand together. However, for years now, KSI has been trying to get Jake to fight him inside a boxing ring, to no avail.

Jake has essentially been asking him to make heavyweight while KSI simply isn’t big enough to do so. A catchweight fight between the two could actually be competitive but Jake seems to be more interested in fighting to-be sexagenarians.

So naturally, when KSI sat down to film a promotional video for Alalshikh’s new game, the conversation had to shift to Jake.

“I challenge him (KSI) to have someone fight him in America…..But really fighters, really boxers, not 60 years old.”, Alalshikh joked.

KSI, never one to miss a chance at banter, responded with a smirk, “There’s only one person that does that.”

You vs KSI on Fatal Fury… ‍♂️ Wait for big surprises pic.twitter.com/UFHikD6ZCs — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) February 26, 2025

The remark was an obvious jab at Jake, who took on a 58-year-old Mike Tyson in his last fight. And now we wait for the inevitably disproportionate Jake Paul response.