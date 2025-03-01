Start Time of Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr in USA, UK, Mexico, and 20+ Countries

WBA Lightweight Champion Gervonta ;TankÃ¢â‚¬â ¢ Davis faces off WBA Super Featherweight Champion Lamont Roach after making weight ahead of their main event fight from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Brooklyn USA

After more than 7 months of being away from a boxing ring, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis finally returns to action this weekend. Known for his highlight-reel knockouts and electric performances, ‘Tank’ is set to take on Lamont Roach Jr. in what promises to be an exciting showdown.

Originally slated to take place in December 2024 but postponed due to scheduling conflicts, Davis‘ WBA lightweight title defense will finally actualize on March 1, 2025, at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Davis, boasting an unblemished 30-0 record with a staggering 28 knockouts, is renowned for his punching power and precision. Roach Jr., on the other hand, mounts a formidable challenge with a 25-1-1 record and is stepping up from super featherweight to challenge Davis and make a significant impact in the lightweight division.

As if the fight itself was enough, the two also share a rather interesting history. Back in their days as amateurs, the pair faced off twice, with Davis emerging victorious both times.

So, the upcoming match not only offers Roach a shot at redemption but also promises fans an electrifying showdown between two skilled fighters. And since this fight is being broadcast across the globe, the timings are going to be all over the place. So, bookmark this!

Start times

North America

USA (ET): Card starts at 6 p.m. ET , Main event (estimated) at 11 p.m. ET

Canada (EST): Card starts at 6 p.m. EST , Main event (estimated) at 11 p.m. EST

Mexico (CST): Card starts at 5 p.m. CST , Main event (estimated) at 10 p.m. CST

Puerto Rico (AST): Card starts at 6 p.m. AST , Main event (estimated) at 11 p.m. AST

South America

Brazil (BRT): Card starts at 8 p.m. BRT , Main event (estimated) at 1 a.m. BRT (March 2)

Argentina (ART): Card starts at 8 p.m. ART , Main event (estimated) at 1 a.m. ART (March 2)

Europe

United Kingdom (GMT): Card starts at 11 p.m. GMT , Main event (estimated) at 4 a.m. GMT (March 2)

Ireland (GMT): Card starts at 11 p.m. GMT , Main event (estimated) at 4 a.m. GMT (March 2)

Spain (CET): Card starts at 12 a.m. CET (March 2), Main event (estimated) at 5 a.m. CET (March 2)

France (CET): Card starts at 12 a.m. CET (March 2), Main event (estimated) at 5 a.m. CET (March 2)

Russia (MSK): Card starts at 2 a.m. MSK (March 2), Main event (estimated) at 7 a.m. MSK (March 2)

Ukraine (EET): Card starts at 1 a.m. EET (March 2), Main event (estimated) at 6 a.m. EET (March 2)

Asia

China (CST): Card starts at 7 a.m. CST (March 2), Main event (estimated) at 12 p.m. CST (March 2)

Japan (JST): Card starts at 8 a.m. JST (March 2), Main event (estimated) at 1 p.m. JST (March 2)

Singapore (SGT): Card starts at 7 a.m. SGT (March 2), Main event (estimated) at 12 p.m. SGT (March 2)

India (IST): Card starts at 5:30 a.m. IST (March 2), Main event (estimated) at 10:30 a.m. IST (March 2)

Middle East & Africa

United Arab Emirates (GST): Card starts at 7 a.m. GST (March 2), Main event (estimated) at 12 p.m. GST (March 2)

Saudi Arabia (AST): Card starts at 7 a.m. AST (March 2), Main event (estimated) at 12 p.m. AST (March 2)

South Africa (SAST): Card starts at 12 a.m. SAST (March 2), Main event (estimated) at 5 a.m. SAST (March 2)

Oceania

Australia (AEDT): Card starts at 2 p.m. AEDT (March 2), Main event (estimated) at 7 p.m. AEDT (March 2)

New Zealand (NZDT): Card starts at 4 p.m. NZDT (March 2), Main event (estimated) at 9 p.m. NZDT (March 2)

How and where to watch

The event will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video pay-per-view, with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can purchase access to the fight for $79.95. For viewers in the UK, the event will also be available via Amazon Prime Video PPV.

Fight card

Main card

Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach – WBA lightweight title

Jose Valenzuela vs. Gary Antuanne Russell – WBA junior welterweight title

Alberto Puello vs. Sandor Martin – WBC junior welterweight title

Yoenis Tellez vs. Julian Williams

Prelim card

Jarrett Hurd vs Johan Gonzalez – Middleweight

Geo Lopez vs Grimardi Machuca – Super featherweight

Deric Davis vs. Jamal Johnson

Cristian Cangelosi vs Jarrod Tennant – Super welterweight

Dwyke Flemmings Jr vs Florent Dervis – Super welterweight

David Whitmire vs Angel Munoz – Welterweight

Alexis De la Cerda Landin vs Sharone Carter – Super bantamweight

Nasheed H. Smith vs Tariq Green – Super middleweight

So buckle up, this is going to be a fiesty weekend!