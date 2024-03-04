Ryan Garcia Father: Was Henry Garcia a Boxer? Does He Train King Ry? And Other FAQs

Children usually look up to their parents as their initial source of inspiration. There are a plethora of examples where children have gone on to follow their parents’ footsteps to become noted personalities. The world of combat sports also packs several such examples. A lot of fans and pundits have often said that noted boxer Ryan Garcia followed his father, Henry Garcia’s footsteps, and got into boxing. But the other chunk has questioned such claims multiple times. So here’s a look at a few FAQs that the fans have thrown about Ryan Garcia’s father and whether he was a boxer or not.

Advertisement

Was Ryan Garcia’s father a professional boxer?

The currently available reports clarify that Ryan Garcia’s father has certainly trained and competed in boxing. However, only a couple of them call Henry Garcia a professional boxer. Well, the reports also make it apparent that Henry Garcia’s pro boxing career must have been a pretty short one, if at all.

Was Henry Garcia the one who got Ryan Garcia into boxing?

As already mentioned, multiple fans and pundits have often claimed that it was Ryan’s father, Henry Garcia, who got him into boxing. Well, almost every report available about ‘KingRy’s’ father supports this claim.

Advertisement

One of them also mentions that the 25-year-old was just seven when Henry Garcia introduced him to the sport. Hence, an affirmation would be the right answer to the question.

Did Henry Garcia train Ryan Garcia after introducing him to boxing?

Well, several reports also say that Henry had provided his kids with complete freedom to choose their careers. But ‘KingRy’ probably had boxing in his blood. This is why Ryan’s father became his first coach and trained him in his initial years. A look at Henry’s Instagram profile will reveal that he still takes pride as Garcia’s trainer, apart from being his father.

Does Henry Garcia train other boxers apart from Ryan Garcia?

‘KingRy’ has never been Henry Garcia’s only student. The California native has a brother named Sean, who was also introduced to boxing along with Ryan at the same time. Ryan and Sean also began training at the same time under their father, Henry. His Instagram profile also details that he is a general boxing instructor as well, apart from being Garcia’s coach.

Advertisement

So, it’s quite apparent that Ryan Garcia’s father has been training more than one individual since the beginning.

Some personal details about Henry Garcia

Ryan Garcia’s father was born in Victorville, California on 28 April 1972. The 52-year-old took his older brother as his inspiration and got into boxing. However, he decided to call an end after a short while.

Here’s a summary of his other personal details:

Full Name Henry Garcia Date of Birth April 28, 1972 Age 50 years (as of 2022) Place of Birth Victorville, California Spouse Lisa Garcia Children Ryan Garcia, Sean Garcia, Demi Garcia, Sasha Garcia, Kayla Garcia Nationality American

Henry Garcia also accompanies his son to the multiple pre-fight events of a fight. It’s quite apparent that he will be there to support his son during his next fight against the noted WBC super lightweight king, Devin ‘The Dream Haney’ on April 20.