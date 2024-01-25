Ryan Garcia Credits Floyd Mayweather, Ends ‘Confusion,’ Confirms April Showdown Against Rolly Romero

Boxing superstar Ryan Garcia’s return to the ring in 2024 seems to get more complicated by the minute. The 25-year-old star has been wanting a fight against Rolly Romero ever since his win over Oscar Duarte in December last year. Despite the back and forth with Oscar De La Hoya on social media, it appears as though Ryan Garcia is finally getting what he wants. Garcia took to social media to share the good news with his fans in a recent post.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old star posted an update regarding his upcoming fight a few hours back. He said,

“4-20 Live on @daznboxing PPV Tickets and Location soon. It’s time To enter battle once again. I understand that there has been a lot of confusion but this fight is happening. I’m happy to announce this. Everyone is going to post this soon don’t worry. I love you guys. COMMENT WHAT YOU THINK?”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RyanGarcia/status/1750403645609279946?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



He also mentioned Floyd Mayweather’s role in the fight, saying,

“Btw Floyd posted this fight before everyone. So you know it’s happening.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RyanGarcia/status/1750403415102914677?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



After being undefeated for his professional career, Garcia faced his first loss in April 2023 at the hands of Gervonta Davis. The fight between the two men was one of the biggest boxing events in 2023. Unfortunately for Ryan Garcia, the fight did not go his way. Following his first loss, Garcia took some time away from the sport before returning to action in December against Oscar Duarte. According to Garcia, he was going up against Duarte as well as his promoter, as the tensions between him and Oscar De La Hoya reached an all-time high in the build-up to the fight.

Advertisement

Ryan Garcia finds an unlikely aide in Floyd Mayweather

After his win over Duarte, Garcia immediately demanded a fight against Rolly Romero. Surprisingly, he switched focus and demanded a fight against Devin Haney. After a few weeks of negotiating, Garcia said that the fight against Haney was off as he had priced himself out. This came a few days after Garcia had started spending significant time with Floyd Mayweather. After the Haney fight fell through, he switched his focus back on Romero. However, this time around, his promoter had a different opponent in mind for him.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0SG8EtO5so/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



Garcia was not at all happy with the idea of fighting Jose Ramirez and issued a strong statement against it on social media. The relationship between him and Oscar De La Hoya appears to have reached a point where it might not be amended anymore. This is not the first time that Oscar De La Hoya has completely ruined a relationship with superstar under him.