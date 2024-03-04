Ryan Garcia Ex-Wife: Who Is Andrea Celina? What Did She Post About the Boxer?

Ryan Garcia is reportedly in trouble. His ex-wife Andrea Celina put out a distressing message via her social media about her ex-husband. Fans who read the message expressed their concern on X, inquiring about the well-being of the young boxer. Garcia is currently preparing for his fight against Devin Haney, arguably the biggest fight of his career. Ahead of the fight, his ex-wife posted a long message on her Instagram story. However, before getting into the chaos that Garcia is seemingly in, here’s everything about his ex-wife, Andrea Celina.

Advertisement

Who is Andrea Celina?

Andrea Celina is a model and social media influencer of Mexican & Italian descent. She was previously married to Ryan Garcia and is also the mother of his children. Celina is three years older than Garcia and has an army of fans of her own. With over 150k followers on Instagram, she is a successful social media influencer.

Her content mainly consists of travel, modeling, and her daughter. She is a mother to two children both conceived during her relationship with Ryan Garcia. The pair have a daughter named Bela, and a son named Henry. However, shortly after announcing the birth of his son, Garcia filed for divorce from Celina.

Advertisement

She regularly works out and is an advocate for healthy living. Safe to say, she is a fitness and health freak, constantly posting about her workouts and eating healthy. Apart from her Instagram, she is also active on TikTok. The 28-year-old regularly posts videos of her daily routine as well as the food she eats.

Her daughter Bela appears in a lot of her videos, showing us she is an affectionate mother. She seems to be around her daughter all the time and does everything with her.

She has deleted all her posts with Ryan Garcia following their separation. There are also no photos or videos of her son Henry on her page. For the most part, the duo have kept their relationship away from the public eye. The most we know about it is the very public announcement that Garcia made of him filing for divorce.

The pair have not stated any reason for the divorce, but they seem to be in contact with each other as they are co-parenting their children. However, things have seemingly gone wrong with Ryan Garcia, which compelled Celina to put out a post for her ex-husband.

Advertisement

What did Andrea Celina say about Ryan Garcia?

In the most recent development of their relationship, the Instagram influencer posted a distressing message about Ryan Garcia on social media:

“Please pray for Ryan. We are not together and I’ve been in contact with him and he may seem fine but he is not. I know in my heart he is being heavily oppressed.”

Celina claims Ryan Garcia is being oppressed and may seem fine but is going through a lot. There have also been accusations of substance abuse against the young boxer, which could be another cause of the problem.

Fans are wondering what Celina meant by Garcia being “oppressed”. The young boxer also made some cryptic tweets from his X account and fans are concerned. His latest tweet on X seems to be a ‘disturbing’ note which has confused fans.

Ryan Garcia feared d*ad following a bizarre note posted on X

Ryan Garcia’s fans are in shock after someone uploaded a chilling message on his official X account. The video and caption shared with the post are extremely eerie.

The young boxer was extremely active on X, and was constantly calling out fighters. Here’s the caption of his last post.

“MARCH 3 SUNDAY 2024 we slit RG THROAT AND THRU HIM IN A BASKET NOBODY WILL FIND HIM….. SATAN SITTING AT THE TOP NOW. 666”

MARCH 3 SUNDAY 2024 we slit RG THROAT AND THRU HIM IN A BASKET NOBODY WILL FIND HIM BSABJANANANANANAJQKA ANAIQNANSBSNANABA A SNSNSNWKWNA S ANANSNSN SATAN SITTING AT THE TOP NOW. 666 pic.twitter.com/YIYfiWKm7G

— RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) March 3, 2024

Fans are now wondering whether his ex-wife Andrea Celina was talking about this tweet. Either way, the message is not something to be taken lightly. It has been over 12 hours since the post and there has been no update from Garcia, and everyone is urging the authorities and Ryan Garcia’s team to give them answers.

Is Ryan Garcia alive?

There has been no confirmation on the status of Ryan Garcia yet. However, his father did address the situation on social media.

A fan asked Henry Garcia whether his son was okay in the comments section of his post. Garcia responded by saying that his son was okay and that he was just trolling in the wrong way.

Fans seemed to be grateful that the boxer was doing well. However, many criticized him for going ‘too far’ with his trolling methods. They were concerned for Ryan Garcia’s wellbeing with the message from his ex-wife just sending the situation into a downward spiral.