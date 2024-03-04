“This Is Real”: Ryan Garcia’s Ex-Wife Implores for Public Help After Disturbing Video Surfaces on Boxer’s Social Media

Boxing star Ryan Garcia seems to be going through some personal battles at the moment. ‘King’ entered the sport as a 17-year-old and quickly became one of the most popular athletes in the sport. He has been under the spotlight for several years now, with every move of his being scrutinized closely. His recent actions and posts on Twitter suggest that Ryan Garcia is withering away on social media for the world to see. ‘King’ left the boxing world in shock after posting a video on Twitter.

The rising star posted an extremely chaotic video with the caption that left fans in shock as well as concerned. The caption contained a number of random alphabets and also the words “Ryan Garcia RIP bi*ch”. Initially, it looked like Garcia’s account had been hacked. However, since the post was put out, neither Garcia nor anyone from his team has confirmed whether it was indeed hacked.

To make things worse, Garcia’s ex-wife posted a story on Instagram imploring fans for help. Andrea Celina said,

“If all my followers who are believers can you please pray for Ryan We are not together and i’ve been in contact with him and he may seem fine but he is not. I know in my heart he is being heavily oppressed. This is not a troll im genuinely concerned and so is all his family members we are not part of any of this and want him to get better but this IS REAL. Pray for him.”



The social media posts come after a tumultuous week for Garcia, which included a few press conferences promoting his upcoming fight against Devin Haney.

Ryan Garcia headed towards a crash and burn?

Garcia’s behavior has been extremely erratic over the past few weeks. Fans noticed this for the first time in his interview with Ariel Helwani, where he seemed incoherent and antsy. Last week, he also appeared in more than one press conference against Haney where he did not appear himself either.

However, Garcia assured fans and the media that he was not taking any kind of drug and that he was ready to be drug tested randomly. Since then, Garcia has fired shots at Jake Paul on Twitter following his recent win and stated that he wants to fight Jake Paul as well. This was all before the video that was posted on Twitter, which has sounded off alarm bells about the wellbeing of Ryan Garcia.