Ryan Garcia Exposes Gervonta Davis’ Deception, Revealing a Fake Phone Number After Alleged Beef Resolution

Ryan Garica is set to take on Devin Haney in less than a month. Heading into the fight, there has been a lot of attention around the event, particularly because of Garcia’s behavior. ‘King’s erratic behaviour has caused a great deal of concern among fans as well as fellow fighters. As we inch closer to the fight, former opponent and arch-rival Gervonta Davis made his pick for who he thinks would win the fight. Needless to say, his pick did not sit well with Ryan Garcia.

Garcia recently exposed Davis for giving him a fake number after their fight in April 2023. In a clip posted by ‘Happy Punch’ on Twitter, Garcia said,

“He (Gervonta Davis) literally was like buddy is going to get knocked out again with the right hand or some shit. I am like what is your problem? We ain’t even worried about you bro. He got a problem with me for some reason. Bro he literally gave me his number, that shit was a fake number. That is some weird sh*t. Who gives a fake a** number.”

There was a lot of animosity between Garcia and Davis going into their fight. Davis ultimately emerged as the victor, landing a debilitating body shot in round seven that ultimately ended the fight. After the fight during the press conference, the two men shared a few words with each other and appeared to exchange numbers on stage. While fans believed this symbolized the end of a rivalry, for Davis, it did not mean the same thing based on what Garcia recently revealed. However, apart from Davis, fans of Garcia have enough to worry about thanks to ‘KingRy’s recent shenanigans on the social media.

Ryan Garcia causes worry among fans with his recent activities

Fans have been wanting to see a fight between Garcia and Haney for a while now. However, this highly anticipated fight is now cause for concern among boxing fans. Over the past few weeks, Garcia has displayed extremely erratic behaviour on social media. This has caused the fans as well as commissions to be concerned.



The New York State Athletic Commission recently suggested Ryan Garcia to get a mental evaluation done ahead of his fight. In response, Garcia said that he would sue to the commission as he did not believe he was doing anything wrong. While the fight is still scheduled to go ahead, such activities will definitely keep a looming question mark on Garcia’s performance against Haney.