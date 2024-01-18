Oscar De La Hoya Claims Ryan Garcia vs. Jose Ramirez ‘Happening’, Amidst Floyd Mayweather Drops Rolly Romero Fight Poster

A few days back, the noted boxing star, Ryan Garcia, revealed that he will be fighting Rolando Romero instead of Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney for his next match. But recent incidents reveal that Garcia may have yet another rival awaiting him. Lately, ‘KingRy’s’ noted promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, took to his own ‘X’ account and disclosed that a bout between Garcia and the noted former unified super lightweight champ, Jose Ramirez, may be approaching soon.

Previously, De La Hoya criticized the renowned boxing icon, Floyd Mayweather, as he tried to make a fight between Garcia and Romero, leaving Devin Haney out of the matchup. Still, Garcia revealed that he will lock horns with ‘The Dream’ after his fight against Romero. But after De La Hoya’s update, the fans are a bit confused about what would be the order of Garcia’s clashes with these next three rivals.

The recent ‘X’ update from De La Hoya read:

“Looking like @RyanGarcia vs jose Ramirez is getting close and happening.”

The “getting close” remarks from Garcia’s promoter may have caused the entire confusion. Previously, Garcia was scheduled to fight Haney only. But the past few days have showcased that he has two more rivals awaiting him. De La Hoya’s words about a Garcia vs. Ramirez bout may get Haney even more annoyed.

Devin Haney may not wait for Ryan Garcia after Jose Ramirez’s entry into the picture

It was Garcia himself who revealed that he will be fighting Haney for his next matchup. But ‘King Ry’ couldn’t stand by his words as he revealed “Devin lost his shot” a few days back. Although the 25-year-old didn’t call off his fight against Haney, ‘The Dream’ was severely frustrated about Garcia postponing their fight.

But a recent ‘X’ update from the WBC super lightweight champ revealed that he might be looking to fight the famous, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. His update said that he had called out Davis multiple times, but ‘Tank’ never responded to him affirmatively. Now, after Ramirez’s entry as one of Garcia’s future rivals, it’s quite apparent that Haney doesn’t want to await his fight against ‘KingRy’. Even if he doesn’t get Davis, Haney will probably keep looking for other rivals to face.