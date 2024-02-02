Ryan Garcia Is ‘Too Much’ for Devin Haney: Canelo Alvarez’s Trainer

While this month we are set for a big upcoming boxing match of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk, one fight that has been in discussion for a long time is Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney. As the fight between Haney and Garcia was off for some time, negotiations are set again, and the match seems to be happening soon. Although there is no confirmation yet, talking about it, the trainer of Canelo Alvarez, Eddy Reynoso, has already shared his pick for the bout and claims Garcia’s power is enough to finish Haney. InsideFighting recently shared a video featuring Canelo’s legendary boxing trainer, Reynoso, at the Rolly Romero vs. Pitbull Cruz matchup, capturing a cool moment.

After posing for pictures, the coach was asked about the potential Garcia vs. Haney fight. He expressed that it is indeed a solid matchup and, when asked about his pick for the fight, he favors “KingRy” over “Dream”. He stated,

“I think Ryan has the harder punch and is smart.”

While pre-fight picks and predictions are commonplace, it’s crucial to note that Alvarez’s coach expressing an opinion doesn’t guarantee his victory. Some may argue that Haney is the superior fighter, but the true verdict will only emerge after their actual bout. Ahead of the fight, check out the comparison.

Comparison between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney

In comparing Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney, a look at their career records and knockouts reveals much. “KingRy” holds an impressive record of 24-1-0, clinching 20 victories by KO. His only defeat came at the hands of Gervonta Davis. On the flip side, Haney has yet to taste defeat, securing victories in all 31 fights, including a recent win against Regis Prograis. However, his KO rate is lower than Garcia’s, with 15 wins via knockout.

Talking about Garcia vs Haney, it will not be the first matchup between the two. Given the fact that they have already met six times in their amateur careers, each winning three fights. Meanwhile, after deciding not to face Haney, Garcia picked Rolly Romero, but ended up with nothing. Now, Garcia is back to considering the Devin Haney fight. And now if they face off again, it could settle the score.