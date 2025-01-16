Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney 2: Fighters Pause Legal Battle to Secure Anticipated Rematch

Action between WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney (31-1 gray) and Ryan Garcia (25-1 white) in the main event of the evening from Barclays Center in Brooklyn Ny. Ryan Garcia won a majority decision after 12 rounds in an all action fight knocking Haney down in the 7th, 10th and 11th rounds. Garcia didnÃ¢â‚¬â ¢t make weight for the bout so HaneyÃ¢â‚¬â ¢s title becomes vacant. Credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Ryan Garcia and Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney are so eager to secure a rematch that they have initiated negotiations even before the former’s one-year suspension concludes. Demonstrating their commitment, both fighters have also jointly requested a 90-day pause in legal proceedings to facilitate these discussions.

In September last year, ‘The Dream’ took their rivalry to the next level by doing something no one expected, he filed a lawsuit against Garcia in the U.S. District Court in New York. Haney filed for battery, fraud, and breach of contract.

He argued that he had agreed to a fight under the rules, but since ‘KingRy’ failed the drug test, his use of PEDs made it an unfair fight, leading to the battery charge.

According to ESPN, the lawsuit states:

“While Devin Haney agreed to participate in a prize fight against Garcia, at no time did he agree to engage in a bout against an individual who had taken a performance-enhancing drug.”

Additionally, Haney alleges fraud. He thinks ‘KingRy’ did not make a sincere attempt to get to the right weight for the fight. The social media sensation weighed in at 143.2 pounds for a bout contested at 140 pounds for Haney’s WBC junior welterweight title. After the weigh-in, ‘The Dream’ had to agree to a special deal for the fight to take place, and it also meant Garcia couldn’t contest for the champ’s title.

Garcia later admitted he missed weight intentionally.

Their fight was a brawl, and Garcia, to everybody’s surprise came out on top. Although ‘The Dream’ started the fight well, he had no answer for Garcia’s left hook that kept landing, knocking him down three times in the fight on his way to a majority decision loss.

However, the New York State Athletic Commission overturned this decision to a no-contest after ‘KingRy’ tested positive for Ostarine. Garcia faced a one-year suspension and a fine exceeding $1.2 million.

Ryan garcia piecing up Haney on one of the biggest upsets in modern boxing!!! Absolute class performance from Mythical Coked up Garcia#RyanGarcia #HaneyGarcia pic.twitter.com/xocKdsIQ3w — Analyst (@OptionsTrigger) April 21, 2024

Despite the ban and the fine, Garcia has consistently denied knowingly ingesting any banned substances. At one point, he had even blamed his positive test on the Indian herb, Ashwagandha!

“Everybody knows that I don’t cheat. I’ve never taken a steroid in my life. I don’t even know where to get steroids, at the end of the day. I barely take supplements… Big lies, I beat his ass.”

Fake news like if I was Donald trump pic.twitter.com/PVg5EW7yLd — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) May 2, 2024

While it seems that both fighters are moving on, at least for the time being, and working towards a rematch, Garcia is refusing to do any more testing with the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA).

Garcia smells something fishy

The boxer believes VADA favors the Haneys too much and questions their insistence on using the organization for all their testing. At the ‘Ring Awards’ a couple of nights ago, he asserted wanting to use an organization of his own choice for their rematch.

“We won’t be using VADA, I’ll be using the people I wanna use. For some reason Bill Haney keeps on saying VADA, VADA, VADA, VADA, VADA, it’s kinda strange to me. Why can’t I use USADA or any other organization, it seems a little fishy to me that they love VADA and VADA loves them. It’s just weird.”

. @RyanGarcia says he WONT be using VADA, if he fights @Realdevinhaney again. ‘I won’t be using VADA, I’ll be using the ppl I wanna use. For some reason @BillHaney77 keeps saying VADA VADA VADA, it’s kinda strange to me’ Thoughts? Credit: @SecondsOutLive pic.twitter.com/32F5fu7FqE — The 505 (@the505way) January 12, 2025

Interestingly, it was VADA that had originally tested Garcia before his first fight against Haney and found him guilty of using a PED. This incident has left him skeptical of their processes and determined to avoid the agency in future drug testing.

As the rematch negotiations progress, resolving these testing disagreements will be critical for the fight to move forward.