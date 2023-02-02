Joe Rogan Once Received ‘Chilling’ Insights From Andrew Tate Mansion: “A Lot of the Women Were Quiet & Obedient”

Andrew Tate is arguably one of the most recognizable names in the world right now. The former kickboxer rose to fame last year in 2022 with his rather obnoxious and controversial opinions. He is often demonized for what he says and is considered to be a bad person.

Moreover, his recent arrest in Romania as a result of an ongoing investigation linking him to human trafficking and money laundering has certainly worsened his image. However, the people who’ve met him in person have quite contrasting opinions.

Tim Dillon talks about being inside the Andrew Tate mansion with Joe Rogan

World-renowned comedian Tim Dillon was recently on Joe Rogan’s podcast where he discussed meeting Andrew Tate in person.

While a lot of people believe that the former kickboxer is not a good person, Tim Dillon offered a different take. The comedian talked about how he was in Romania to do a comedy show for someone’s birthday. And how he ended up at Tate’s mansion.

Tim Dillon revealed that he also went out for dinner with Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate. While suggesting that he and his brother are really nice people, the comedian said, “I went to his house, and he is a lovely guy. Here’s the thing about him and his brother. They are lovely people. Whether they are human traffickers or not, they are lovely people.”

Further on, Dillion told the UFC color commentator that there were a lot of women in Tate’s mansion. However, he also added that a lot of them were quiet. “A lot of the women were quiet. And I thought they were just quiet. That would be my story if I am called to testify,” Dillion said.

He also further added that the women in Tate’s house were obedient and most of them just looked at the floor. But the comedian believed it to be a cultural thing in Romania and didn’t suspect any foul behavior.

Has Tate been found guilty?

No, Andrew Tate has not been found guilty as of yet. The former professional kickboxer, along with his brother Tristan Tate, was arrested on December 29th, 2022, from their house in Romania.

The arrest happened because of an ongoing investigation linking them to human trafficking and money laundering. Moreover, the two were initially detained for 30 days.

However, as the investigation stretched, the judicial court of Romania ordered the extension of their detention to another 30 days. Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate are now expected to be under arrest for at least until the end of February as the Police try to get all the facts right in the case.

That said, it will be interesting to see whether or not the Tate brothers are proven to be innocent in this case. What are your thoughts on the arrest? How do you guys think will this case turn out?