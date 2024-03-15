Ryan Garcia Leaves Social Media Amidst ‘Hate’ Ahead of Devin Haney Fight

Since a while, Ryan Garcia has been facing verbal attacks from all sides in the combat sports world. The reason behind this is his recent social media presence, from taking shots at UFC stars to talking about wild things on X Spaces. Because of this, many people say he’s becoming like the Kanye West of combat sports, with his posts getting wilder every day. Now, facing hateful comments on his posts, he’s decided to take a break from being online until his fight against Devin Haney is over.

In today’s world, with everyone connected online, social media has turned into a chaotic space. Celebrities often face a lot of hate for different reasons, and right now, “KingRy” feels that dealing with all that negativity isn’t worth being on social media. In a TikTok video, he mentioned taking a break to focus on himself. In his words,

“Hey guys I’m coming on here to say that I won’t be posting anything until my fight. Not because they got me, not because they forced me to do so. I just feel a little unloved. You know it just hurts.”

Furthermore, he expressed pain at receiving hate despite pursuing his passion. With his social media now shut down, he’s completely focused on knocking out Haney on April 20th.

Meanwhile, ahead of the fight because of his concerning actions, the World Boxing Council (WBC) is reportedly talking directly with the New York Boxing Commission about Garcia. It will be interesting to see if the arch-rivals will fight against each other for the 7th time in their career.

Ryan Garcia Set to Fight Devin Haney for the 7th Time

Talking about the upcoming fight, if it happens, it’s going to be a big deal because both fighters are really famous in boxing right now and everyone’s been talking about it since it was announced.

In terms of record, ‘KingRy’ has won 24 times, with 20 of those wins by knockout. And he only lost once, and that was to Gervonta Davis. Haney, on the other hand, hasn’t lost at all, winning all 31 of his fights, with his recent win against Regis Prograis.

Notably, Garcia and Haney fought six times when they were amateurs, each winning three times. Now, the WBC is looking into Garcia’s situation. If they fight again, it could finally show who is the better boxer on April 20th.