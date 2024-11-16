Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Purse: Estimated Money ‘The Problem Child’ Walked Away With After Defeating 58-Year-Old Boxing Icon

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight was a mixed bag of emotions despite the heated lead-up to the bout. Although Tyson gave it all, being 58, he could only keep up the pace for so long. Paul, on the other hand, kept getting better as the rounds went by and snatched a decision win. And now, both fighters take a big cheque home for setting up and executing a historic event successfully.

According to Marca, the estimated purse for the fight is $80 million, split evenly between both fighters. However, Paul is set to earn more than $40 million from this fight which is being touted as a higher payday than all his previous fights combined.

For Tyson, it was never about the fight purse. He has gone from being one of the richest athletes on the planet to filing for bankruptcy and then getting back on his feet again with successful business ventures.

So, this fight was for more than the money, it was to show everyone that he is still a ‘natural born killer‘. Unfortunately, Father Time gets us all as Tyson found out as the rounds passed him by. Disappointed, the crowd also fell silent as the announcer named ‘The Problem Child’ as the winner.

However, as it turns out Tyson is not done fighting.

Logan disrespects Tyson

During the post-fight interview, combat sports journalist, Ariel Helwani asked the 58-year-old whether this would be the last time we saw him in the ring. Having caught the fighting bug again, ‘Iron’ claimed he wasn’t so sure and then jokingly called out the former WWE United States Champion to a match.

Logan, who was standing right behind Jake, responded without hesitation.

“M*therf*cker, I’d kill you, Mike.”

And of course, as soon as he said that, fans unleashed themselves on the Youtuber-turned-entrepreneur for the disrespect he had shown a champion like Tyson.

How Logan Paul felt after he said “I’ll kill you” to a 60 year old man pic.twitter.com/0obPTiFnMP — ermi (@ErmiWermi) November 16, 2024

This fan talked about how Logan’s statement was the worst part about the night and said, “logan paul disrespecting mike was worse than watching the fight… atleast jake showed an ounce of respect”.

Another fan reminded Logan of what would happen if he said that to Tyson in the 80s and said, “I’m so fucking angry at how Logan Paul reacted to Mike joking about fighting him next cause YOU KNOW he would eat you alive in his prime so why tf are you being disrespectful ffs”

Now, ain’t that the truth! At this point, one can only hope that Tyson hasn’t been on the receiving end of any serious damage in this fight.