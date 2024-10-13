Turki Alalshikh Calls for Dmitry Bivol vs. Artur Beterbiev Rematch, Claims the Fight Result Was Unfair

Turki Alalshikh, a key figure behind some of the biggest boxing events today, is pushing for a rematch between Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev after deeming the decision unfair. The light heavyweight titans clashed in a highly anticipated fight, with Beterbiev winning by majority decision after 12 grueling rounds. This victory crowned him the first undisputed light heavyweight champion of the four-belt era.

However, Alalshikh has expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome and has vowed to push for a rematch to settle the score between the division’s top fighters.

“It is one of the great fights I ever see in the last at least 20 years but I don’t think the result is fair in my opinion. I think it is at least for Bivol at least two. The two fighters like my brothers but I think Bivol win two rounds more. I don’t know why the result like this but I will focus on and try to do the rematch. They deserve it.”

Artur Beterbiev secured a hard-fought victory over Dmitry Bivol by majority decision, with the judges scoring it 114-114, 115-113, and 116-112 in Beterbiev’s favor. This win marked the end of Beterbiev’s impressive 20-fight knockout streak and Bivol’s undefeated run!

Beterbiev came out strong, applying pressure and working behind his jab, while Bivol used slick movement and countered with sharp one-two combinations.

Though Beterbiev won early exchanges, Bivol’s ring control and composure helped him handle the power. Ultimately, Beterbiev’s relentless pressure was enough to claim the victory after 12 intense rounds.

Alalshikh was not alone in his assessment as Eddie Hearn also felt similarly about the outcome of the fight.

Hearn blasts judges for ruining Bivol’s legacy

Promoter Eddie Hearn didn’t hold back after watching his fighter, Dmitry Bivol, lose to Artur Beterbiev by a majority decision at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

Hearn was visibly frustrated, calling the decision “a joke” and insisting that Bivol deserved the win. According to Hearn, Bivol’s performance, while more technical and less aggressive, showcased his boxing skills, but the judges favored Beterbiev’s power and forward pressure.

Hearn’s frustration also stems from the fact that Bivol’s loss dashed hopes of a lucrative rematch with Canelo Alvarez. He hinted that Beterbiev’s own corner felt the fight was slipping away in the later rounds.

Now, Hearn is calling on Turki Alalshikh to set up a rematch, believing Bivol was the true victor. Despite acknowledging Beterbiev’s status as an incredible champion, Hearn firmly believes that Bivol should’ve had his hand raised in this fight.

So, it seems like a rematch is actually on the cards, despite Bivol saying nothing of the sort and wanting to take some time to think about his future.