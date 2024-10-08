Terrence Crawford Focused on Canelo Alvarez, Conor McGregor’s Two Fight Deal Can Wait

Terence Crawford does not need the Conor McGregor payday, contrary to what fans seem to think. The former Undisputed Welterweight champion has not fought in over a year. So when ‘The Notorious’ recently offered him a 2-fight deal with one boxing fight and one MMA fight between the pair, fans seemed interested. However, Crawford wants to be more focused on Canelo Alvarez.

In a recent tweet, the former Undisputed Welterweight champ dispelled all the rumors by making his plans for the future very clear.

If I needed a payday I would have took the @TheNotoriousMMA 2 fight deal don’t you think? Yall people say anything, to come up with some crazy stuff. @Canelo can fight whoever he want to. If our fight comes to fruition then it will be. — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) October 8, 2024

Earlier, the champion had revealed that McGregor had laughed it off when he had declined his offer. Crawford didn’t want to be kicked and choked, so it didn’t make any sense for him to step inside the octagon.

Needless to say, McGregor reminded him that it was okay and he respected the decision but if they did duke it out, they would make millions out of it. McGregor, of course, knows just how much money there is to make from cross-sports fights. After all, he started the trend when he took on Floyd Mayweather back in the day.

Meanwhile, ‘Bud‘ is still looking to take on Canelo Alvarez. However, as it often happens, there has been no confirmation of that fight from the Mexican champion’s camp. Until then, Crawford can keep beefing with Terofimo Lopez.

Crawford calls out Lopez

Lopez recently revealed that he was suing Top Rank promotions, so he could get out of his contract. This move was immediately followed by Crawford brutally roasting him on X.

The former Undisputed Welterweight champion called out ‘The Takeover’ saying he was ‘hurting’ for money which is why he’s decided to sue,

And yall say im looking for a payday yall kill me with the bs. @TeofimoLopez you over there hurting I see. — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) October 5, 2024

Crawford then went on to remind fans not to compare him to the Mexican-American fighter, claiming that ‘The Takeover’ does not have a good record.

The beef now seems to have escalated to the point where ‘Bud’ even took a picture next to the ring, flipping Lopez off, asking him to come and settle their differences in the only place they know how to.