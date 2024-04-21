mobile app bar

Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia Purse and Payout: Reports Reveal KingRy’s Seven-Figure Earnings After Impressive Triumph “The Dream”

Harddit Bedi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia Purse and Payout: Reports Reveal KingRy’s Seven-Figure Earnings After Impressive Triumph “The Dream”

Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney
Credits: USA TODAY Sports, Instagram

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia finally fought one another in their highly anticipated clash. The Mexican-American fighter was a massive underdog going into the fight. However, despite the odds stacked against him, he took the fight to his opponent and won the contest by a majority decision.

The Pay-per-view numbers for the fight are going to be released anytime soon. While that is not disclosed yet, we do know that the event was long-awaited, which will surely reflect in the purses. As per Marca.com, Garcia is speculated to get a base purse of  $30 million. This, of course, does not include the pay-per-view share he might get after the event. On top of it, we also do not know if he will get a victory bonus.

View on Website

Meanwhile, Haney is also speculated to get a seven-figure fee. Although Haney was the champion at the time of negotiations, the purse split was 55-45 in favor of Garcia. So, if ‘Kingry,’ is speculated to get $30 Million, ‘The Truth,’ would be entitled to a similar figure.

Even for these titans, these numbers are quite substantial. Yet, fans are curious to know why Garcia got the bigger share of the pie, despite being the challenger.

Why did Ryan Garcia have the purse split in his favor?

Garcia is arguably a bigger star than Haney, and he brought a lot of eyes to the card because of his antics and promotions on social media. Moreover, Garcia felt like he deserved more than his opponent and the former champion agreed to his terms so that the fight could come to fruition. This was confirmed by Haney’s father, Bill Haney himself.

Well, with Garcia now defeating Haney, he does seem to have a bright future ahead. Hence, it will surely be interesting to see how he makes use of this opportunity.

About the author

Harddit Bedi

Harddit Bedi

Harddit Bedi is a UFC writer at The SportsRush. His love for the sport brew after witnessing Conor “Notorious” McGregor redefine limitations by crossing over to face Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather and since then he has been obsessed. His love for the world of combat is not confined to the capacity of a spectator but also an athlete in his own right. He has competed in several boxing matches in inter-university tournaments, proving that he lives the life of a Martial Artist. Moreover, he is not confined in that capacity as he amalgamate his love for fighting and writing by becoming a sports journalist. With over 2 and a half years of experience, he has reported over 1500 articles. Safe to say, he is as passionate as one can get about combat sports.

Read more from Harddit Bedi

Share this article

Don’t miss these