Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia Purse and Payout: Reports Reveal KingRy’s Seven-Figure Earnings After Impressive Triumph “The Dream”

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia finally fought one another in their highly anticipated clash. The Mexican-American fighter was a massive underdog going into the fight. However, despite the odds stacked against him, he took the fight to his opponent and won the contest by a majority decision.

The Pay-per-view numbers for the fight are going to be released anytime soon. While that is not disclosed yet, we do know that the event was long-awaited, which will surely reflect in the purses. As per Marca.com, Garcia is speculated to get a base purse of $30 million. This, of course, does not include the pay-per-view share he might get after the event. On top of it, we also do not know if he will get a victory bonus.

Meanwhile, Haney is also speculated to get a seven-figure fee. Although Haney was the champion at the time of negotiations, the purse split was 55-45 in favor of Garcia. So, if ‘Kingry,’ is speculated to get $30 Million, ‘The Truth,’ would be entitled to a similar figure.

Even for these titans, these numbers are quite substantial. Yet, fans are curious to know why Garcia got the bigger share of the pie, despite being the challenger.

Why did Ryan Garcia have the purse split in his favor?

Garcia is arguably a bigger star than Haney, and he brought a lot of eyes to the card because of his antics and promotions on social media. Moreover, Garcia felt like he deserved more than his opponent and the former champion agreed to his terms so that the fight could come to fruition. This was confirmed by Haney’s father, Bill Haney himself.

Well, with Garcia now defeating Haney, he does seem to have a bright future ahead. Hence, it will surely be interesting to see how he makes use of this opportunity.