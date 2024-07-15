Jake Paul Justifies Risking Biggest Payday Fight with Mike Tyson by Choosing Mike Perry

Jake Paul had just the answer for fans who wondered why he was risking his money fight against Mike Tyson, by stepping into the ring against Mike Perry. Perry is known for his violent style, and he definitely will not go easy on the 27-year-old.

During DAZN boxing’s promotion of the upcoming Super Fight, Paul addressed this issue and claimed a lot of people believed he was insane for taking such a risk and not playing it safe. He even talked about Perry’s ferocity inside the ring, and how it might end up injuring him. Still, the Ohio native justified his decision, saying,

“I need the experience, I need to stay active, I fear no man, I’m ready anytime, any place, anyone… I’m down to fight and I love performing.”

When Mike Tyson was forced to drop out of his fight against Jake Paul due to a sudden ulcer flare-up, many believed the Ohio native would wait until his opponent was fit again. However, the younger Paul brother refused to sit out and instead reeled in BKFC star, Mike Perry, for an all-out brawl. This was what led to the question of whether Paul would regret this decision later since he was risking his payday against Tyson.

However, Paul sees the fight against Perry as a valuable way to gain experience, He even believes that one has to stay active before going up against the former heavyweight champion of the world.

In the meantime, the BKFC middleweight champ is looking to put an end to the debate with a decisive win over the young buck.

Perry plans on channeling inner Mike Tyson against Paul

Acting as a gatekeeper to Tyson is former UFC contender and current BKFC sensation, Perry. After a lengthy back and forth on social media, the fighters are finally nearing the fight date, and Perry is confident that he will hand Paul his second loss in stellar fashion. The first came after Tyson Fury’s brother, Tommy Fury put the skates on Paul, getting in a decision victory over the American.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Perry revealed his strategy to thump Paul by taking a page from Tyson’s book, He said,

“I’m gonna put a pressure style on him, a Mike Tyson Brawl style boxing is what I bring to the table….I wanna do what Tommy did but better”

Simply put, Perry wants to impose his will on the younger Paul brother and dictate the match just like what ‘Iron’ Mike used to do in his glory days. In fact, he is looking to emulate the HOF boxer, planning to do what Fury did in his bout against Paul but better, leaving an impression.