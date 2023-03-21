WATCH: Andrew Tate Predicted His Jail Time but Was ‘Absolutely’ Wrong as He Faces ‘Harsh Conditions’ in Romanian Prison

Controversial social media celebrity Andrew Tate was accurate in his initial judgment of his incarceration in a Romanian Prison. But little did the British American know that he would be drastically mistaken regarding the circumstances in which he would be detained.

Andrew Tate’s prominent rise was quickly nullified. As the Top G and his brother, Tristan Tate, found themselves arrested in their mansion in Bucharest, Romania. The brothers were arrested on the alleged charges of money laundering, human trafficking, and ra*e.

The pair have maintained their innocence amidst the debacle. And gone on record to state that their arrest was the subject of a political agenda meant to silence their controversial stances.

Since then, Tate has filed three appeals against his detention which were rejected by a Bucharest court. His current situation sees him still residing within the walls of a Romanian prison.

Now, footage of Tate’s comprehension of how his prison sentence would look has surfaced. And needless to say, the Top G has been incredibly mistaken in his assessment of it.

Andrew Tate assumed his prison sentence to be excessively different

Recently a clip of Andrew Tate mocking a hypothetical prison sentence has made the rounds of the internet. In the clip, Tate could be seen strolling around his mansion.

While making certain preposterous remarks about what a prison sentence would ideally look like for the Top G. Suffice it to say, he was wrong. In fact, given his current state of affairs, Tate’s remarks were absurd at the very least.

In the video, Tate said:

“Oh no, no…not a court in Romania. The international respective Romanian court, put me in jail. You put me in jail, I’m going to walk in there with a pile of money like this, guards, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom (Signifies payment made to guards), get some h*es, this cells mine, bang bang, I’ll be chilling. It’ll be the best quarantine ever.”

Tate went on to make a bold claim at the end inviting the authorities to jail him. The 36-year-old said:

“Put me in jail. I don’t give a f**k.”

In retrospect, Tate will be regretting his choice of words. The former kickboxing world champion’s current tenure inside the cells of a Romanian prison is nothing of the sort he visualized.

It has been largely underwhelming and made for a reality check for the social media star. It has indeed provided a valuable lesson that money does not equate to either peace of mind or freedom.

Andrew Tate’s current predicament

Tate was recently granted an opportunity at bail as he made his first court appearance over two weeks ago. Unfortunately, his bail was denied and he was asked to return to prison.

Once released, We intend to welcome the #Tate brothers to Afghanistan and make them honorary Afghan citizens. Our masculine passport will provide them with the best possible protection against kidnapping by #Matrix affiliated nations. #FreeTheTates #FreeTopGs #AndrewTate pic.twitter.com/1nKroNDngQ — Taliban Public Relations Department, Commentary (@TalibanPRD) March 18, 2023

The Top G has since been offered Afghani citizenship by the tyrant government of the Taliban. The terrorist organization has provided an out to Tate and his brother, given the former’s allegiance to the religion of Islam.