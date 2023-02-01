Call of Duty Warzone 2 Brand New Resurgence Map Name Revealed! Find Out What It Is!

Call of Duty Warzone 2 reveals the new Ashika Island map for Resurgence. The Community received the announcement well.

The latest announcement from Call of Duty revealed that the name of the Resurgence map would be Ashika Island. Due to the delay of Season 2, they are making it up to the fans by fixing and also announcing a few things for the game. Fans suspect the central theme of Season 2 is Japanese, but we have yet to get confirmation about that.

Call of Duty WZ 2 has lost a LOT of its player base in the past few months due to the game’s repetitive nature. With the newest content announcements, maps, and in-game changes, Activision hopes to bring back the players. Let us cover the new map and the in-game changes we know about.

Ashika Island is the Newest Resurgence Map in Warzone 2

#ResurgenceReturns on Ashika Island 🌊 Drop into the new free-to-play Call of Duty #Warzone2 small map featuring Resurgence and DMZ gameplay on February 15. pic.twitter.com/hN0xnL8NYo — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 31, 2023

February 15 is the release date for the newest Warzone 2 content. We have yet to receive more news about each change, but we know some essential things. 1v1 Gulag is returning to the Battle Royale; no more 2v2. There are some quality-of-life changes, and significant changes for DMZ are also in the works. Activision delayed the newest season since they wanted to listen to the fans and incorporate the changes they wanted.

Fans wanted Resurgence to make a comeback for the longest time, and now they have their wish. The update for Season 2 will go live on February 15th, and fans expect the newest season to be better than ever. Only time will tell if that expectation comes true or if it’s back to the Steam Reviews all over again. Stay tuned at The SportsRush for more Call of Duty Warzone 2 news. Follow Call of Duty’s Twitter for Season 2 News!

