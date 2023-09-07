Fort Resurgence in Warzone 2: Everything You Need to Know

Fort Resurgence is the newest map available to play for Warzone 2 in the Season 5 Reloaded mid-season update. This short piece will look at everything you need to know about it.

Advertisement

Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded is out now and it has been doing well in terms of player count and overall community response. We have new content like the 9mm Daemon Pistol, the Lara Croft Bundle, and the Lachmann Shroud SMG in the game. With the mid-season update, we are also seeing the release of a new Resurgence Map named Fort Resurgence.

There are a lot of things to break down about the nature of the new location and how it will work. Let us take a look at everything you should know about this new map in the game.

Advertisement

Contents

The New Fort Resurgence Map in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded: Everything You Should Know

Release Date

Fort Resurgence Explained in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded

The New Fort Resurgence Map in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded: Everything You Should Know

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/charlieINTEL/status/1699469304125603914?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The new Fort Resurgence Map is out now and players are confused about its nature. The map is inspired by the Al Bagrah Fortress POI in Al Mazrah. Therefore, it has tons of similarities. In addition, the Resurgence Mode has become quite popular among fans due to its fast-paced nature; which is why, this map is perfect for Resurgence.

Incidentally, there are fewer players in Resurgence Modes due to the constant respawning. This can make it the go-to game mode to play with friends instead of the usual battle royale modes. That being said, let us look at the release date of the map.

Release Date

At the time of writing, the newest map is out already. The date of release was the 6th of September 2023, after the mid-season patch. The new map has its own separate playlist. Eventually, it will be in the Resurgence Map rotation playlist just like Vondel and Ashika Island.

Fort Resurgence Explained in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded

Now, the Fort Resurgence in question is essentially near the Al Bagrah Fort POI. You can find it near the Airport and Sarrif Bay. That being said, the whole island around it also going to be of use and not just the fort because that would make the map too small.

Advertisement

Players wanted a new map for a long time for the Resurgence mode after the arrival of Vondel. This map might not be entirely new but is enough for people who were looking for new content. In addition, the fast-paced nature of Resurgence provides a completely different experience for those dropping into this map as compared to Al Mazrah.

Overall, it is a new map and fans are excited to see what it holds. For more Warzone 2 content and news, click here and stay tuned at The SportsRush for more such news pieces.