12 Years after Shaving His Head Overnight Post Winning 2011 World Cup, MS Dhoni Spends INR 20,000 On Haircut

When legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni arrived at the international cricket scene, he clearly stood out. While his aggressive style of play was a talking point for the cricketing fraternity, his carefree persona and hairstyle had registered in people’s mind gradually as he began playing more matches for India. In fact, till date, fans cannot forget the image of Dhoni smashing those huge sixes with his dense, shoulder-length hair swaying and dancing in the process.

Advertisement

In fact, during India’s tour of Pakistan 2005/06, former Pakistan president late Parvez Musharraf had even requested him to not cut his hair ever after being quite impressed with his billowing mane. However, he soon began experimenting with his hairstyle without caring much about Musharraf’s suggestion.

In the midst of it all, the veteran wicket-keeper batter had taken everyone aback when he shaved his head off in the wee hours of the day after India lifted the 2011 World Cup at home. However, he would soon resume with his experimentation with different hairstyles – from the mohawk in 2013, to an Aalim Hakim special haircut in 2021, and a rather modest one at present in 2023.

Advertisement

MS Dhoni Spends INR 20000 On Haircut In 2023

MS Dhoni’s latest hairstyle, as seen during IPL 2023 a few months ago, was pretty dense yet simple. An average length haircut, there was nothing special about the same as he sported a gentleman’s look with his beard evenly trimmed off to zero.

His much recent hairstyle (as of July 2023) is pretty much the same, as one could see in the viral video posted by former Indian fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad showcasing his rich arsenal of bikes at his farmhouse in Ranchi. However, it appeared that he is likely to let his hair grow with its length at the back of his head now apparently much longer and dense.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/venkateshprasad/status/1681011927244500992?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While we have no information with respect to his latest hairdresser and the cost of his haircut, the last he showcased amazing haircut was in July 2021. Renowned celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim had lent Dhoni a funky look with the beard style adding to the wow factor.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CR8FAcNthXe/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

The celebrity haircut at Aalim Hakim’s salon costs around INR 20,000, and no wonder Dhoni would have readily spent the amount for having a modern, yet classy hairstyle. With the long hair growing back again, we might well see our ‘Captain Cool’ sporting a new haircut soon.

Why Did MS Dhoni Shave His Head After ICC Cricket World Cup 2011?

With the streets of Mumbai absolutely jam-packed on the night India had lifted the World Cup after 28 years, former India batter Suresh Raina, during an interaction with Radio City India a month ago revealed how he had failed to recognize Dhoni after an initial glance in the hotel room.

Reason being he had shaved his head altogether. While Dhoni never disclosed the reason for the act himself, Raina revealed that he had donated his hair to a famous temple at his hometown in Ranchi after his wish of perhaps lifting the title had been fulfilled.

“We went inside Dhoni’s room and I was like, ‘Who’s this?’. He might have asked for the fulfillment of a wish or two. There is a devi (Goddess) temple in Ranchi. I think he might have donated his hair in that particular temple. The moment we were there in his room after taking the shower, we saw him with his hair shaved off entirely.”

The temple Raina is referring to above is the Deori Mandir (Maa Deori Temple) located in Tamar, which is at a distance of around 60 km from the city of Ranchi. Right since the commencement of his international career, Dhoni has been visiting this particular temple without fail. Whenever he had an opportunity to visit his hometown before an important series or tournament, he used to offer his prayers to Goddess Durga at this very temple.

In Hindu culture, shaving of hair denotes sacrificing pride and ego. Since hair plays an important role in enhancing the overall beauty of a person, people donate it before the almighty as a promise, in return for having their wishes fulfilled.

“Dhoni Didn’t Go To A Barber That Night” – Harbhajan Singh

As long as seven years after the World Cup triumph, former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh still had no idea why Dhoni had decided to shave his head in the midst of the celebratory mood of the entire nation. However, what he is absolutely certain about, is that he did not visit the barber that night.

“The night when we were celebrating our World Cup triumph in 2011, MS Dhoni suddenly went to his room and came back like ‘shakaal’ (a popular villainous character from the movie Shaan). He didn’t go to any barber to shave off his head. I still don’t know why he did it,” remarked Harbhajan during his show ‘Bhajji Blast‘ in 2018.

Fans only got to see Dhoni in his new avatar after he posed alongside the World Cup title in broad daylight.