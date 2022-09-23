16 crore worth Ravindra Jadeja won’t be traded to other teams before IPL 2023 mini auction according to CSK management

Ravindra Jadeja was retained for INR 16 crores by Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022 and he is set to stay with CSK in IPL 2023.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 season, the franchises were asked to retain a maximum of 4 players ahead of the mega auction, and Chennai Super Kings retained Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as their number one pick ahead of their superstar MS Dhoni. Jadeja got a contract of INR 16 crores from the franchise.

Ahead of the tournament, MS Dhoni decided to leave the captaincy of CSK, and Ravindra Jadeja was named the new captain of the side. Although, things went downhill for him during the season. He was sacked as the captain of the side after CSK managed to win just a couple of their initial 8 games of the tournament.

MS Dhoni was re-appointed as the captain, and he said that Jadeja wants to focus on his individual performances. However, Jadeja injured himself after just a couple of more games and was ruled out of the tournament. Jadeja managed to score just 116 runs in IPL 2022, where he scalped 5 wickets with the ball.

16 crore worth Ravindra Jadeja won’t be traded before IPL 2023

After the disappointing IPL 2022 season, there were rumours that the franchise may part ways with their star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The news got more wings when Jadeja deleted all his posts related to Chennai Super Kings from social media in August this year. It was said that the franchise and Jadeja were not in connection after the tournament.

However, in a recent report by Cricbuzz, the CSK management has confirmed to the website that they are not looking to offload Jadeja and they have called him one of the best players in the world. According to Cricbuzz, Delhi Capitals was one of the franchises to enquire about Jadeja from CSK.

Jadeja has been a vital part of the Chennai Super Kings set up for a long now. He has scored 1440 IPL runs for CSK in 142 matches, whereas he has also scalped 105 wickets with the ball for the franchise. IPL 2023 mini-auction is set to take place in January this year.