The third match of the ongoing ACC Emerging Asia Cup will be played between India A and United Arab Emirates A at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground today. In what is the second day of the competition, it will witness top teams such as India and Pakistan (against Nepal) in action.

Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Yash Dhull, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Harshit Rana and Rajvardhan Hangargekar, who represented several Indian Premier League franchises during the 16th season held earlier this year, will undoubtedly allure attention from a plethora of Indian fans during a day match on a Friday.

Unlike other teams, India don’t have even one international cricketer in their Emerging squad. With the aforementioned rookie players highly likely to call the shots throughout the next 10 days, it will be a bit challenging for them to lift the silverware against some players who have experience of playing at the highest level.

In addition to their first match of the series, India will also face Nepal A and Pakistan A in Colombo next week. Readers must note that four out of these six teams will qualify for the semi-finals which will be played on Friday 21.

ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Live Telecast Channel Name In India

Star Sports Network will be broadcasting ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023 for the Indian audiences. While Star have only confirmed televising this match in India without naming the exact channel name, the official Twitter handle of ACC (Asian Cricket Council) has both confirmed the channels and streaming platform.

Therefore, there are high chances of fans getting to watch this tournament on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3. Furthermore, it remains unknown if Star will be televising only matches of the Indian cricket team or all other matches.

Additionally, streaming platform FanCode will be live streaming this match with a paid tournament pass costing a fan INR 89 per subscription. Fans living in other countries can watch this competition on the official YouTube channel of Asian Cricket Council. Click here to reach the same.

Date – 13/07/2023 (Thursday) – 23/07/2023 (Sunday).

Match start Time – 10:00 AM (IST).

TV Channel – Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 3 (India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh).

Online platform – FanCode (India) and Asian Cricket Council YouTube channel (Rest of the World).