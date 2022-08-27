Asia Cup commentators 2022: Full list of Star Sports commentators English and Hindi for Asia Cup 2022

Asia Cup commentators 2022: The SportsRush present before you a list of Star Sports commentators for Asia Cup 2022.

The first match of Asia Cup 2022 ended up being a one-sided clash between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Dubai. In addition to winning a couple of points, Afghanistan have done a gargantuan favour to their NRR (Net Run Rate) after sealing a 106-run chase with 59 balls to spare.

It was a 37-ball 83-run opening partnership between Hazratullah Zazai (37*) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (40) which laid the foundation of Afghanistan’s second-biggest T20I victory (by balls remaining).

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi’s decision of bowling first after winning the toss was a miraculous decision as his bowlers bundled out the opposition for 105 in 19.4 overs. Had it not been for Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa (38) and all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne (31), Sri Lanka would have failed to even cross the 100-run mark.

Congratulations to our nation for the first sweet win of the AsiaCup over Sri Lanka, it was a great start to the Tournament. Plz Keep us in ur prayers for the upcoming matches pic.twitter.com/chT5LL41or — Mohammad Nabi (@MohammadNabi007) August 27, 2022

A match-winning performance witnessed Afghanistan fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi picking a couple of wickets in his first over itself to dent the opposition with his bowling figures of 3.4-1-11-3. Other than Farooqi, Nabi and fellow spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman picked a couple of wickets each in the first match.

Asia Cup commentators 2022

Televising and streaming Asia Cup 2022 for the Indian audiences, Star Sports Network have put together a high-profile 13-member commentary panel which is calling the matches in English and Hindi. These 13 commentators comprise of former Indian, Sri Lankan, New Zealand, Pakistani and Bangladeshi cricketers.

English – Ravi Shastri, Sanjay Manjrekar, Russel Arnold, Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, Scott Styris, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Athar Ali Khan, Deep Dasgupta.

Hindi – Jatin Sapru, Aakash Chopra, Sanjay Bangar, Ravi Shastri, Sanjay Manjrekar, Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, Deep Dasgupta.

Barring Jatin Sapru, Aakash Chopra and Sanjay Bangar, all the other Hindi commentators are also calling the matches in English. An experienced panel such as this should be able to entertain fans throughout Asia Cup 2022.

As far as the anchors are concerned, Sapru and Mayanti Langer Binny are hosting the pre and post-match shows in Hindi and English respectively at Star Sports.