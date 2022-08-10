Asia Cup cricket tickets: Is Dubai.platinumlist selling Asia Cup tickets 2022?

Asia Cup cricket tickets: The SportsRush brings you the ticket booking details of the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 in UAE.

Asia Cup is finally back after a spell of four long years, the tournament will start from 27 August 2022 with the match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Dubai. The tournament was initially set to be organized in Sri Lanka, but it got moved to the UAE due to the political issues in Sri Lanka.

The schedule of the tournament is already out, and the high-octane match between India and Pakistan will be played on 28 August 2022 in Dubai. India won the 2018 Asia Cup by defeating Bangladesh in the final and that tournament was played in the UAE as well.

India have won the competition a record number of times, and they will again be the favourites to win the competition. A total of six teams will take part in the tournament this year. India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh have already sealed their spots, whereas Kuwait, UAE, Singapore and Hong Kong will take part in the qualifiers.

The tickets for the Asia Cup 2022 are available online, and they can be booked online, and the users can directly visit the link by clicking here. By clicking the link, the users can select the match of their choice available on the website. After clicking on the match, they can select the seats of their choice according to budget.

After selecting the seats of their choice, the fans will have to fill in their personal details. The users will then be directed to the payment page, and the tickets will be confirmed after the completion of the payment. The users will get the E-tickets on their E-mail, and they can use the same to enter the venue.

Physical tickets are also available at the venue, but their distribution will depend on the number of online ticket sales. The tickets for the Asia Cup are still not listed on Dubai.platinumlist yet.