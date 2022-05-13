Cricket

“Bad patches happen to all of us”: Faf du Plessis extends support to Virat Kohli as his poor form continues in IPL 2022

"Bad patches happen to all of us": Faf du Plessis extends support to Virat Kohli as his poor form continues in IPL 2022
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"Michael Jordan's sons just weren't committed to basketball!" : Why Jeffery and Marcus Jordan failed to make the NBA, and quit the sport
Next Article
"He's the leader in the team": Mayank Agarwal lauds Arshdeep Singh for taking responsibility at Punjab Kings in 2022 IPL
Cricket Latest News
"He's the leader in the team": Mayank Agarwal lauds Arshdeep Singh for taking responsibility at Punjab Kings in 2022 IPL
“He’s the leader in the team”: Mayank Agarwal lauds Arshdeep Singh for taking responsibility at Punjab Kings in 2022 IPL

Mayank Agarwal lauds Arshdeep Singh: The captain of Punjab Kings credits his pacer for taking…