“Bad patches happen to all of us”: Faf du Plessis extends support to Virat Kohli as his poor form continues in IPL 2022

Faf du Plessis extends support to Virat Kohli: The captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore was positive about his predecessor’s poor form.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis has admitted that Punjab Kings opening batter Jonny Bairstow scoring 66 (29) put his bowlers under pressure in the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium.

Bairstow’s half-century was followed by his English teammate Liam Livingstone (70) also contributing with a half-century to power Punjab to 209/9 in 20 overs.

Despite losing three wickets in the powerplay, Bangalore managed to score 95/3 at the halfway mark. However, continual fall of wickets sucked all momentum out of their innings to result in a 54-run loss. Additionally, du Plessis also complaint about his batters getting out in “clusters” to make matters worse for them whilst chasing what would’ve been their highest successful IPL run-chase.

“Will take a day off and then see how we can switch on for a game [vs Gujarat Titans on Thursday] that’s a must-win one for us. One more net session isn’t going to make you a better player, it’s about making yourselves stronger in the mind. If we play to our potential, we are a very strong side. Unfortunately, we didn’t do that tonight,” du Plessis told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Faf du Plessis extends support to Virat Kohli amid poor IPL 2022 form

du Plessis (10), who himself failed with the bat in this match, was dismissed exactly an over after opening partner Virat Kohli’s (20) dismissal. While du Plessis is about to become the fifth batter to touch the 400-run mark this season, Kohli continues to struggle for form.

Kohli, who hit two exquisite fours and a six during his 14-ball knock at the Brabourne Stadium tonight, had given early signs of making a start count this time round. However, as has been the story of the season for him so far, the right-hand batter managed to find another peculiar manner to get out.

“Every single way that you can possibly can get out has now happened to him [Virat Kohli]. All you can do is to keep trying hard, work hard and stay positive. He played some good shots tonight. Bad patches happen to all of us, he’s taken it in the right note,” du Plessis said of Kohli’s extended rut.