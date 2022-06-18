Bangalore Cricket Stadium pitch report: Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch report batting or bowling IND vs SA 5th T20I

Bangalore Cricket Stadium pitch report: India and South Africa take on each other in the ‘winner takes it all’ match in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Turning the tables in quite some style in the previous two matches after losing the initial two, team India have managed to notice the furrowed South African foreheads, with the five-match T20I series score line currently reading 2-2.

The above mentioned development has meant that the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the fifth and the series decider T20I, with India’s eyes on winning their maiden T20I series against the Proteas in their home soil.

At the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, team India have played a total of five matches from 2012-2019. While they have managed to win only a couple of matches at this venue, they have lost three to stand at a win percentage of 40.

South Africa, on the other hand, defeated India by 9 wickets in September 2019, in what remains their only T20I at this venue in Bengaluru.

Bangalore Cricket Stadium pitch report

The fans are no strangers to the fact that the pitch at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is a batting paradise, as has been the case in several IPL matches played on these tracks over the years.

Sunday’s match between India and South Africa is expected to be no different, however there is a catch.

As per the weather forecast, the venue might witness spells of rainfall during the day, with a shower expected to arrive right at the start of the match.

This condition might affect the nature of the pitch, which would likely make it a tad tacky, with the ball likely to stop a bit upon landing on the pitch on course to meeting the batter’ s bat.

However, despite the spinners coming into play as the match progresses, the shorter boundaries coupled with a lightning quick outfield, makes the contest tilt in the favour of the batters on this pitch.