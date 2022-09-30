Barsapara Stadium capacity for spectators: Guwahati Barsapara Stadium seat capacity and seating arrangement

Barsapara Stadium capacity for spectators: The SportsRush brings you the seating arrangement of Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

India and South Africa will be up against each other in the 2nd T20I of the 3-match T20I series at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Team India won the 1st T20I, and they would want to seal the series in this match, whereas South Africa would aim to stay in the series.

India will the services of Jasprit Bumrah in the near future, and Mohammed Siraj has joined the squad for the South African series. The way Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar bowled in the last game will give them a lot of confidence. Suryakumar Yadav is looking stunning with the bat.

South Africa just choked in the last match, but it cannot define the quality of the squad. They have some incredible T20 batters in the ranks, and with the kind of bowlers they have, this South African team has everything to bounce back in the series.

Barsapara Stadium capacity for spectators

Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium is hosting an international match after two long years, and there is a lot of excitement for the same. The excitement can be judged from the fact that the Barsapara stadium is already sold out, and there are no tickets available for the same.

The ticket prices of the stadium started from INR 475 and went to INR 6000 depending upon the kind of stands available for the match. The West Stand tickets were the cheapest, whereas the South Stand 1st Floor were the most expensive ones. The seating arrangement of the stadium is shown below.

Barsapara Stadium in Assam is fully equipped with modern facilities, and the capacity of this ground is 40,000 spectators. The number is not a huge one, but still, a fully filled Barasapara Stadium can create a brilliant atmosphere inside the ground.

The last match at this stadium was in January 2020 between India and Sri Lanka, but it got abandoned due to rain. This time the fans would hope for a full-fledged encounter.