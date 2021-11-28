BBL 2021-22: Chris Jordan replaces Carlos Brathwaite in Sydney Sixers squad for the upcoming Big Bash League

BBL 2021-22: English pacer Chris Jordan will replace Carlos Brathwaite in the Sydney Sixers squad for the upcoming Big Bash League.

Carlos Brathwaite is ruled out of the upcoming BBL 11 due to a shoulder injury. This is a major blow for the Sixers as Brathwaite played a crucial role for the side last season. Brathwaite scalped 16 wickets in BBL10, whereas he also played the role of a finisher. The West Indian all-rounder will undergo shoulder surgery and will miss the whole duration of the tournament.

Brathwaite was brilliant for Warwickshire in this season’s T20 Blast, whereas he also represented Manchester Originals in the Hundred.

Sydney Sixers have announced the signing of English pacer Chris Jordan as Brathwaite’s replacement. Jordan is a veteran T20 bowler and is known for his excellent death bowling. This will be Jordan’s 4th BBL club after Adelaide Strikers, Sydney Sixers, and Perth Scorchers.

Jordan is coming on the back of a brilliant T20 World Cup where he scalped six wickets at an economy of 6.84. However, Jordan is only available to play the initial five games of the season. He will join his fellow English internationals Tom Curran and James Vince in the Sixers set-up.

The English international is BACK for #BBL11! ✍🚨 pic.twitter.com/nF3d6V38HE — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 27, 2021

Michael Clinger, Cricket NSW Head of Male Cricket has praised the signing of Chris Jordan.

“It’s disappointing for Carlos and the group that he has succumbed to injury but Chris is a world class T20 cricketer and will provide the Sixers with fantastic versatility and high quality skills in all three aspects of the game,” Klinger said.

“His death bowling and change ups, as well as being one of the world’s best fielders, will be a huge asset for the Sixers early in the BBL.

“He is experienced in playing in the BBL and has been previously successful in this tournament.

“I know (Sixers Head Coach) Greg Shipperd and the rest of the coaching staff are very excited to have Chris on board.”

The defending champions Sydney Sixers will face Melbourne Renegades in the opening game of BBL 11 on 5th December 2021.