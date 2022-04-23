Cricket

“Behati hawa sa tha woh”: Wasim Jaffer posts sorrowful tweet for Virat Kohli golden duck out in IPL 2022

"Behati hawa sa tha woh": Wasim Jaffer posts sorrowful tweet for Virat Kohli golden duck out in IPL 2022
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
“I almost joined the Bulls because Shaq said Penny and I were the essentially”: When Kobe Bryant told the Lakers legend he nearly requested a trade to the team that Michael Jordan built
Next Article
"I’m after everybody that doesn’t believe in C4" - Henry Cejudo says Michael Bisping is wrong for saying that he is too little to fight Alexander Volkanovski