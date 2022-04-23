“Behati hawa sa tha woh”: Wasim Jaffer posts sorrowful tweet for Virat Kohli golden duck out in IPL 2022

Virat Kohli golden duck: The former captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore has bagged his second Indian Premier League 2022 duck.

During the 36th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Brabourne Stadium, former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli became part of a top-order collapse after Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson invited them to bat first.

Playing only his fifth IPL match, Sunrisers fast bowler Marco Jansen not only drew first blood but wreaked havoc by picking as many as three wickets in his first over itself.

With his first ball of the match coming in to Royal Challengers captain Faf du Plessis (5), the batter anticipating for a similar result on the following delivery led to his dismissal. Jansen, who successfully managed to swing the ball the other way, found du Plessis wanting to put on display a stunning bowled dismissal.

Coming in to bat at No. 3, Kohli edged a fourth stump-line delivery to Aiden Markram at second slip to register a second consecutive golden duck. In what is Kohli’s 11th duck in T20s, it is his eighth IPL duck and fifth golden duck in the IPL.

Kohli’s struggle for runs in IPL 2022 has put forward an unprecedented batting phase for arguably the greatest batter of our times. The only positive from this terrible patch is that each innings brings him closer to a return in form.

Not stopping at Kohli, Jansen also dismissed RCB opening batter Anuj Rawat (0) to reduce them to 8/3 in the second over. A total batting failure which followed witnessed Bangalore getting all out for 68 in 16.1 overs.

Twitter reactions on Virat Kohli golden duck in IPL 2022:

Shucks, another first ball duck for #Kohli. From a lean patch it’s turned into a horror run — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 23, 2022

Another golden duck for Virat Kohli. Can’t believe it! #IPL2022 — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) April 23, 2022

Virat Kohli has batted 864 times in professional cricket. Only on two occasions has he bagged back to back DUCKS – in this IPL and in the home series against England in 2021. #IPL2022 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) April 23, 2022

I’ve started feeling sorry for Virat Kohli. That expression after getting out was not Kohli. It was melankohli.#RCBvSRH #Kohli — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) April 23, 2022

