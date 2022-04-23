Brabourne Stadium IPL records 2022: Brabourne Stadium average score in IPL

Brabourne Stadium IPL records 2022: Cricket Club of India will be hosting its 10th Indian Premier League 2022 match tonight.

The 36th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Brabourne Stadium tonight.

Originally scheduled to host 15 IPL 2022 league matches, this iconic venue will now be hosting 16 matches of the league phase after a recent change in schedule due to COVID-19.

It is noteworthy that RCB vs SRH clash will be the 10th match of the season at this venue and that neither of the two teams have lost an IPL match here. While Royal Challengers’ solitary CCI match had come 12 years ago, Sunrisers have played a match here this season.

Brabourne Stadium IPL records 2022

Cricket Club of India, which has an average IPL innings total of 178 over the years, hasn’t really provided a massive advantage to teams chasing a total this season as four out of nine IPL 2022 matches here have been won by teams batting first.

IPL 2022 highest run-scorers at the Brabourne Stadium are Shreyas Iyer (167), KL Rahul (143), Prithvi Shaw (130), Liam Livingstone (126) and David Warner (121). While Lucknow Super Giants captain Rahul and Rajasthan Royals opening batter Jos Buttler are the only two Brabourne centurions, the likes of Iyer, Livingstone and Warner have scored a couple of half-centuries each at this venue this season.

In the bowling department, Kuldeep Yadav (9), Khaleel Ahmed (7), Avesh Khan (5), Rahul Chahar (5) and Yuzvendra Chahal (5). Rajasthan Royals spinner Chahal is the only bowler to pick an IPL 2022 five-wicket haul (including a hat-trick) at the Brabourne Stadium.

Among fielders, Rishabh Pant (5), Rovman Powell (4), Dwayne Bravo (3) and Mayank Agarwal (3) have grabbed maximum catches at this venue this season. Readers must note that Pant’s five dismissals include a couple of catches and stumpings each apart from a run-out.

Highest innings totals at Brabourne Stadium in IPL 2022