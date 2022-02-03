Highest score in PSL 2022: What is the highest total in PSL 7?

Highest score in PSL 2022: Pakistan Super League 2022 continues to witness high-scoring encounters at the National Cricket Stadium.

During the 10th match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United in Karachi, Islamabad United beat Quetta Gladiators by 43 runs to become the second-ranked team on the points table.

Chasing a mammoth 230-run target, Gladiators were bundled out for 186 in 19.3 overs. Despite opening batter Ahsan Ali providing a brisk start by scoring 50 (27), Quetta successfully managed to lose their way in the chase by losing six wickets in as many overs for just 43 runs.

A record 76-run partnership for the eighth wicket between all-rounders Mohammad Nawaz (47) and James Faulkner (30*) saved QG from one of the biggest PSL defeats but never really made them worthy of sealing the chase despite the duo hitting a combined of five fours and seven sixes.

Earlier, Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed’s decision of electing to field first after winning the toss wasn’t justified by his bowlers as they conceded a fourth-highest innings total in the PSL. Veteran Gladiators spinner Shahid Afridi, who was playing his first match for this franchise and his first T20 in almost a year, bagged an unwanted record of registering worst bowling figures in both the PSL and his 18-year T20 career.

United, on the other hand, made optimum advantage of the conditions thriving on the back of individual half-centuries from Colin Munro (72*), Azam Khan (65) and Paul Stirling (58).

Highest score in PSL 2022

PSL 7, which has become a hunting ground for high-scoring encounters, witnessed another one at the National Stadium tonight as both the teams accumulated a combined total of 415 runs.

Barring two out of the first three matches of the season, all other matches have been witness to teams scoring in excess of 165 runs. Out of the first 20 completed innings of PSL 2022, 170-run mark has been touched or surpassed on as many as 14 occasions. While the 190-run mark has been achieved eight times, there have already been four 200+ innings total.

PSL 2022 is nothing but hong Kong sixes in 20 overs — arfan (@Im__Arfan) February 3, 2022

The fact that four out of the Top 10 innings total in PSL have been made this season speaks highly about the batter-friendly pitches in Karachi. With only five more matches remaining for the Karachi leg to finish, it will be interesting to see how things pan out in the imminent Lahore leg.