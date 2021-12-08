BT Sport cricket commentators: Full list of BT Sport Ashes commentators for Ashes 2021-22

BT Sport cricket commentators: The SportsRush present before you a list of commentators working for BT Sport in Ashes 2021-22.

If getting reduced to 59-4 in 26 overs in the morning session wasn’t enough a tragic start to Ashes 2021-22 for England, the visitors have now lost opening batter Haseeb Hameed (25) to lose half their side for 60 runs.

All of this happening is an ever bigger concern after taking into contention the fact that it was England captain Joe Root (0) who won the toss and chose to bat at the Gabba earlier today.

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc sending back England opening batter Rory Burns (0) to the pavilion off the first ball of the series didn’t let the visitors gain any momentum whatsoever in Brisbane on Wednesday. Playing their first-ever Test down Australia, England need a significant partnership from batter Ollie Pope and wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler.

BT Sport cricket commentators for Ashes 2021-22

Considering the extensive coverage around an Ashes series, different channels having their own commentary panels isn’t much of a surprise. Hence, it is quite common that BT Sport have their own commentary panel to cover this premier Test series.

Readers must note that BT Sport have the broadcasting rights of Ashes 2021-22 in England. As far as their commentators are concerned, BT Sports have arranged for a 11-member star-studded panel which comprises of active players from England men’s and women’s teams, former English cricketers, a former Australia cricketer and prominent journalists.

Talking about the active cricketers first, Moeen Ali and Heather Knight will be lending their respective voices to BT Sport’s commentary team for Ashes 2021-22.

Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook, former England batters Mark Butcher and Jonathan Trott, former wicket-keeper batter Matt Prior and former fast bowler Steve Harmison are the ex-England cricketers working for BT Sport now.

While legendary bowler Glenn McGrath is the solitary Australian in this commentary team, it also comprises of Matt Smith, Alison Mitchell and Melinda Farrell.

I’d definitely be hiding down at fine leg in this line-up! Super, super excited to be (hopefully!) bringing the sunshine and atmosphere onto the TV sets of dedicated fans watching in England. One more sleep! 😍 #Ashes https://t.co/61YMnpCbtT — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) December 7, 2021

BT Sports Ashes series

It is worth mentioning that BT Sport also made arrangements for a post-day show available on each match day. The Ashes series, which comprises of Jason Roy, Rob Armstrong, Adam Collins, Vithushan Ehantharajah and Steve Raskopolous, will be televised at 08:00 AM (England) and will be available to watch on BT Sport YouTube channel at 02:00 PM.