Can IPL teams trade players?: Can IPL 2022 teams buy unsold players in between in the matches

Can IPL teams trade players?:

After the grueling IPL auction, all ten teams have finalized their teams for the upcoming season. Ishan Kishan emerged as the highest-earning player, whereas Deepak Chahar and Shreyas Iyer also fetched some great amounts. In terms of overseas players, Liam Livingstone and Wanindu Hasaranga got huge deals. However, some Indian seniors like Ishant Sharma, Suresh Raina, and Chesteshwar Pujara remained unsold.

Delhi Capitals have certainly made the strongest team on the paper, whereas Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow are also not far behind. Mumbai Indians have made a team for the future by signing some extremely talented players.

The unsold players can be bought by the teams in between the IPL season in case of any kind of pullout. Kolkata Knight Riders replaced Alex Hales with Aaron Finch, whereas Gujarat Titans replaced Jason Roy with Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Can IPL teams trade players?

BCCI launched the mid-season transfer ahead of the IPL 2019 season. Under the mid-season transfer, a franchise can trade any player from the other franchise in mid-season. Only the players who have played two or fewer games are eligible to be a part of the trade.

Players who get traded to the other franchise will not be allowed to play against their parent team. As per IPL mid-season transfer rules, a franchise is allowed to loan only three players in one IPL season.

Looks Like apart from IPL fans there is nobody interested in Mid season transfer for IPL players.. no info from any franchisees and its already 3 days gone and only 2 days left for it!! — @ (@OggaraNe) October 16, 2020

Players who traded in mid of the IPL season will return to their parent team after the season and will be a part of their parent franchise next season.

The step was taken to improve the franchises in between and to provide opportunities to the players who are not able to play. However, this step has not reaped rewards. There have been zero mid-season transfers till now in the IPL. The main reason is that no team wants the other franchise to get better during the season.