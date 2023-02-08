“Can’t wait to get the broom out tomorrow”: ‘Pumped’ David Warner all in readiness for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023

Opening batter David Warner’s form is highly likely to play a critical role if Australia are to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in eight years. Australia, who have won one but lost four out of their five Test series against India in the last decade, will really have to up their game to win a Test series in India after almost a couple of decades.

Since their “final frontier” in 2004, Australia have won only one Test match in India. 10 losses and three drawn encounters doesn’t justify the collective brilliance of some of the Australian cricketers who have toured India since the start of 2005.

With them having won 10 and lost one out of their last 15 Test matches since Pat Cummins has taken over as captain, Australia should be a confident unit with respect to turning the tables in India especially after winning Test series in both Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the last 12 months.

David Warner all in readiness for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023

Warner took to his social media handles to express readiness with respect to the imminent four-match Test series. With just one night remaining before the official start of Australia’s tour of India 2023 where some of their cricketers will be in this country for almost four months, there is a lot of excitement and ballyhoo among fans for this series.

Even if it sounds blatantly unfair and lacks sense, uncalled for opinions on the condition of Nagpur pitch for the first Test match has further aided in hyping the build-up for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

Warner, who might be facing the first ball of the series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium tomorrow, has even been pictured practicing in the nets as a right-handed batter. Such is the threat of the Indian spinners in the minds of Australian batters or perhaps has primarily been created by their media in the recent days. In his post, Warner emphasized on using the “broom”, i.e., playing the sweep shot time and again to counter Indian spinners.

Although 36-year old Warner must have traveled to India on more than a dozen occasions, this is his third Test tour of India. In eight Tests in the country previously, Warner hasn’t been able to stand tall on his potential scoring 388 runs across 16 innings at a substandard average of 24.25 with the help of three half-centuries.