Johannesburg Stadium T20 Average Score: The Wanderers Stadium Average Score and Highest Successful T20 Run Chase

The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg is ready to host the series decider of the three-match T20I series between South Africa and the West Indies. This series has been dominated by the batters so far, and the fans will expect a bit of the same here as well.

This will be the first T20I here after a spell of almost two years. In the last T20I here in 2021, South Africa defeated Pakistan by six wickets. Although, this stadium hosted the final of the recently concluded SA20 League.

The way both sides’ batters smashed the bowlers in the last T20I in Centurion, the bowlers would want some help from the track in Johannesburg. It has been seen that the tracks in Johannesburg have been competitive.

Johannesburg Stadium T20 Average Score

The pitch at the Wanderers has always been a great one for batting, and the stats prove the same as well. A total of 30 T20Is have been played here, where the average first innings score has been 173 runs. In overall T20s, the average first innings score is 165 runs.

Recently, six SA20 League matches were played here, and the average first innings score in those matches was 156 runs. It was seen that the pitch had some help for the seamers.

Highest Successful T20 Run Chase in Johannesburg

The highest T20I run-chase in Johannesburg has been achieved by West Indies against South Africa in 2015. South Africa scored 231/7 in the first innings, where captain Faf du Plessis played a knock of 119 (56). West Indies chased the target in 19.2 overs with four wickets to spare. The batting duo of Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels scored excellent half-centuries.

Even if we talk about overall T20s, this West Indies’ run-chase of 232 runs is the highest one at this very venue. In Domestic T20s, the Lions’ run-chase of 182 runs against Cape Cobras in 2007 is the highest one.