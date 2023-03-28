Johannesburg Pitch Report Today Match: SA vs WI T20 Pitch Report Today The Wanderers Stadium

The third T20I of the three-match series between South Africa and West Indies will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. We have seen two batting-friendly pitches in the series so far, and the track in Johannesburg will also be looked at with keen interest.

After losing the first T20I, the Proteas made a brilliant comeback in the second one. The opening duo of Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks would want to continue their good form, whereas the middle-order has been great as well. It is certain that the bowling department has to improve.

West Indies will be delighted by the form of their batter Johnson Charles, who scored a brilliant century in the last match. Captain Rovman Powell has also been solid in the lower order. Just like the Proteas, the bowlers of this side have also been smashed all over the park in the series.

Johannesburg Pitch Report Today Match

The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg hosted a total of seven matches (one was abandoned due to rain) in the recent SA20 League. Talking about the nature of the wicket, this track has been a really competitive one where there is help for almost everyone. A close encounter can be expected looking at the conditions.

The average first innings score in the six matches of the SA20 League here was 156 runs. Interestingly, four matches were won by the teams batting first. The pitch was great for batting in the first innings, where the batters played their shots with ease. However, it got really difficult to bat in the second one.

In the second innings, both spinners and pacers got some assistance from the wicket. The boundaries of this ground are not that big, whereas the outfield is fast as well. We have seen a couple of high-scoring encounters so far in the series, and the fresh pitch will assist the batters here as well.