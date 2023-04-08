CSK Head Coach 2023: Who is Chennai Super Kings’ Coach for Batting and Bowling?

Chennai Super Kings is the second most successful franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League. Former India captain MS Dhoni is certainly the face of the side, but apart from the players, the coaching staff has also played a vital part in the team’s success.

The Super Kings have been one of those sides who have tried to rope in some of their former players in the coaching staff, who know the culture of the side. With four trophies under their belt, the results are there in front of everyone.

The popularity of the team can be judged by the fact that they have the most number of followers on social media handles amongst the IPL franchises.

CSK Head Coach 2023

Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming is the head coach of CSK. Fleming used to play for Super Kings in the 2008 season, and he became the head coach of the side the following year. Since then, he has been with the side in every season till now.

When Chennai were banned from IPL in 2016 and 2017, Fleming was the head coach of Rising Pune Super Giants (lead by Dhoni in the first season). When the Super Kings came back in 2018, he was yet again appointed with the franchise.

All-rounder Dwayne Bravo is the highest wicket-taker in IPL history, and he is now the bowling coach of the side. Bravo was a part of CSK last season as a player. He has announced his retirement from IPL.

Former Australian batter Michael Hussey is the batting coach of the side. Hussey also used to play for CSK as a player, and he won the Orange Cap with them in 2013. Rajiv Kumar is the fielding coach, and he has played for Jharkhand and Bihar in domestic cricket.

Head Coach: Stephen Fleming

Batting Coach: Michael Hussey

Bowling Coach: Dwayne Bravo

Fielding Coach: Rajiv Kumar

CSK 2023 Support Staff

Apart from the coaches, the other members of the support staff also play a very vital part in any team’s functioning. The roles of Physiotherapists, Analysts, Physical Trainers, etc are second to none.

Team Manager: R Russell

Logistics Manager: Sanjay Natarajan

Team Masseur: Khalil Khan

Physical Trainer: Gregory King

Bowling Consultant: Eric Simons

Team Doctor: Dr. Madhu Thottappillil

Physiotherapist: Tommy Simsek

Performance Analyst: Lakshmi Narayanan