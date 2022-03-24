Dhoni captaincy record in IPL: How many IPL trophies has MS Dhoni won for CSK?

Dhoni captaincy record in IPL: MS Dhoni had been one of the most successful captains in the fourteen years of IPL history so far.

And just quietly, not for the first time, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has, without any previous intimation, without letting anyone brace themselves for the unforeseen, and without the existence of a ceremonious event, announced to step down as captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to what they say ‘mark the end of an era’ for all the ardent supporters of the franchise.

Dhoni resigns as CSK captain. Jadeja to lead. End of an era. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) March 24, 2022

The decision, or rather the announcement of the decision comes in at a time when the Cricket fans were gearing themselves up for the 15th season of the IPL, which is not even 48 hours away from its commencement.

The flamboyant Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been handed over the responsibility to preserve and carry on with the legacy, and who is set to become only the third captain in the franchise’s playing history.

Dhoni captaincy record in IPL

Since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the year 2008, MS Dhoni has led CSK in each season, barring the 2016 and 2017 editions, when the franchise was banned from participating in the league. Even during these two seasons, the former Indian wicket-keeper batter led the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS).

Overall in the IPL, MS Dhoni led across 204 matches for CSK and RPS. With a 59.60% win record, the 40-year-old won 121 of those matches while lost 82, with one match ending without any result.

In terms of most number of matches as an IPL captain, Dhoni, with 204 of them sits right at the top of the list. Placed at the second spot is Virat Kohli, who led the RCB across 140 matches from 2011-2021.

Solely for the CSK, the former India captain led the franchise in 190 matches across 12 editions of the league. With a win percentage of 61.37, he won 116 of those while lost 73.

How many IPL trophies has MS Dhoni won for CSK?

The MS Dhoni-led side in the IPL has reached the semi-final/Playoffs a total of 11 times out of 14, while lifting the silverware on four of these occasions in 2008, 2010, 2018, and 2021. They ended as runners-up in five editions.

Looking at the above stat, CSK, by quite some distance, the most successful franchise in the 14-year history of the league.

In terms of most number of titles won, it is the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) who is right at the top having lifted the silverware on five occasions till date.