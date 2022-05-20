Cricket

“Despite the bad season for CSK…”: Irfan Pathan shortlists 5 positives for CSK in terrible IPL 2022 season

"Despite the bad season for CSK...": Irfan Pathan shortlists 5 positives for CSK in terrible IPL 2022 season
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
"Larry Bird would rip your heart out, I'm not seeing that in Luka Doncic": Skip Bayless rips Mavericks star after deflating game 1 performance vs. Warriors
Next Article
"Our Malinga is really good": MS Dhoni expects Matheesha Pathirana to contribute significantly for CSK in IPL 2023
Cricket Latest News
"Our Malinga is really good": MS Dhoni expects Matheesha Pathirana to contribute significantly for CSK in IPL 2023
“Our Malinga is really good”: MS Dhoni expects Matheesha Pathirana to contribute significantly for CSK in IPL 2023

MS Dhoni expects Matheesha Pathirana: The captain of Chennai Super Kings sounded satisfied with his…