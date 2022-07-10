Dhoni in England: MS Dhoni and Ravi Shastri spotted watching 3rd IND vs ENG T20 at Trent Bridge

Dhoni in England: MS Dhoni and Ravi Shastri were spotted in the stadium watching the England vs India 3rd T20I match.

Nottingham’s Trent Bridge is currently hosting the 3rd T20I of the 3-match T20I series between England and India. England won the toss and chose to bat first, where they had a brilliant start with the bat, courtesy of Dawid Malan’s half-century.

India have already won the series, and they are aiming for a whitewash, whereas the English team is playing for respect in this match. The pitch here at the Trent Bridge is a brilliant one to bat for, and this game is set to be an exciting one.

Dhoni in England

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni and head coach Ravi Shastri were spotted watching the third T20I between England and India at the Trent Bridge Stadium in Nottingham. Ravi Shastri is in England as he has been a part of the commentary panel for Sky Sports, whereas MS Dhoni is in England for his personal reasons.

Dhoni recently celebrated his birthday in England, where Rishabh Pant was also pictured with him. He also came to watch the 2nd T20I in Birmingham and was spotted with the other members of the Indian team as well. A pic of him wearing a Rishabh Pant mask went viral on social media.

Ravi Shastri & MS Dhoni in a chat during the third T20I at Nottingham. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/fFwOZaJUSd — Robin Kasukar (@robin_kasukar) July 10, 2022

MS Dhoni played his last international match in the ICC World Cup 2019 and eventually retired from the game in August 2020. Dhoni, who is still playing for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL has won three different ICC Trophies as captain, and he is the only person in history to do so.

Ravi Shastri made his return to the commentary panel in the IPL after his stint with the Indian team as head coach finished after the T20 World Cup in UAE. He is currently working with Sky Sports in England as an English commentator.

When Dhoni played his last match in 2019, Ravi Shastri was the head coach of the side, so it was a little reunion kind of moment for the cricket fans.