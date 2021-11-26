“Does worry me”: Candice Warner points out Cricket Australia’s double standards around Tim Paine sexting scandal

Candice Warner: The wife of Australian batter David Warner has raised a valid point with respect to a recent controversy.

With less than a two-week gap remaining for the first Ashes 2021-22 Test at the Gabba, Australia have started to get their act together with respect to their on the back of naming fast bowler Pat Cummins as their 47th Test captain.

With former captain Tim Paine opting for an indefinite mental health break, the Australian selectors no long have to wait for an injury update with respect to his neck surgery.

That being said, former captain George Bailey-led selection panel still have a major task to execute in terms of naming Paine’s replacement which is most likely to be an uncapped wicket-keeper batter at the Test level.

Candice Warner points out Cricket Australia’s double standards around Tim Paine sexting scandal

Before taking a break from cricket, Paine had resigned from captaincy in the wake of his involvement in a sexting scandal. Named in Australia’s 15-member squad for the first two Ashes Tests, Paine’s availability as a player but not as a captain has irked Candice Warner, wife of Australia batter David Warner.

Speaking to 2GB Radio, Warner pointed out Cricket Australia’s double standards in terms of handling Paine’s sensational exit.

“I read an opinion piece by Jessica Halloran today in the Australian and she had a very valid point that made me think … they were basically saying that it is not okay for an Australian captain to send these messages but it’s OK for an Australian player. As a wife of an Australian player, that is slightly concerning and it does make me worry,” Warner told 2GB Radio.

Tim Paine text message woman | What did Tim Paine do?

For those who are unaware, Paine had sent unsolicited sexual messages and photo to her the then Cricket Tasmania colleague on the eve of his Test comeback during Ashes 2017-18. As retrieved by Herald Sun, you can read what did Paine say to her former colleague by clicking here.