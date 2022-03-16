“Don’t like it”: Jimmy Neesham disapproves of new catch rule in IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has expressed his views on the new catching rule of Indian Premier League 2022.

Indian Premier League 2022 is set to start from March 26. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the first game of the tournament. A new set of rules will be applied in the upcoming IPL 2022 and one of them is the catching rule.

According to the new rule, a new batter will always take strike post a catching dismissal in spite of the batters crossing each other at the point of a catch being taken. The only exception to this will be when a catching dismissal will occur on the last ball of an over. Much like most cricketing dismissals, a new batter won’t take strike on the first ball of an over in this situation as well.

Jimmy Neesham reacts to new IPL rule

The new rules will be implemented in international cricket from October 1. New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham is not pleased with the rule. He has tweeted that there is no point of this rule and it rewards the batsmen who don’t stay aware of the match situation.

“I don’t really understand the point of this. Has this rule ever been a problem? Also rewards batsmen who don’t stay aware of the match situation,” Jimmy Neesham tweeted.

I don’t really understand the point of this. Has this rule ever been a problem? Also rewards batsmen who don’t stay aware of the match situation. Don’t like it. https://t.co/6yPsHjFNSk — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) March 16, 2022

Neesham, 31, will be playing for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022. He has been a part of teams like Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings before. The pace bowling all-rounder from New Zealand has scored 2376 T20 runs, whereas he also has scalped 158 wickets with the ball.

The Royals will start their IPL 2022 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Rajasthan Royals are placed alongside Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Supergiants in Group-A.

BCCI has made it official that the league games will be played in Mumbai and Pune. The venue of the playoffs is not decided yet. A total of 70 league games will be played this season